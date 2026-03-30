A Love Letter to My Favorite Woman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m mama’s girl through and through, and there’s no denying it. She’s my sun, moon, and stars. She’s my cheerleader, inspiration, and best friend. I love that woman to death, and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for her, and I know there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for me. I don’t think I tell her enough how much I love and appreciate her, so I thought I’d do what I do best and write. Thank you for the endless sacrifices, the late-night talks, and for being my safe space in every storm. You are my heart’s home, today and forever. I love you, mommy.

My mom and I have been super close since I can remember. Unfortunately, my other parental figure wasn’t as active in my life growing up, and while he tried to make up for lost time, my mom will always be my number one. As a kid, I lived every little girl’s dream. I had Barbie dolls galore, tons of sparkly dresses, and so many stuffed animals that I barely fit in my bed, but best of all, I had a mom who would give her left kidney for me. I can’t even count on both hands how many times I went to the elementary school clinic complaining about a stomachache, and my mom would drop everything to come get me, even though she knew it was usually just an excuse to come home.

I can’t lie, I’m starting to tear up while I’m writing this piece, and this isn’t the first time I’ve gotten emotional about my mom.

*Cue Slipping Through My Fingers by ABBA*

I’ve always seen our relationship reflected in the dynamic between Sophie and Donna from Mamma Mia. To me, my mother is the most beautiful human being I have ever known — not just in spirit, but in her immense resilience and loyalty. She has spent my life showing me, through action rather than just words, what a truly strong woman looks like. Every day, I find myself aspiring to be more like her, and for that, I will always be grateful.

I’m turning 21 in three months, and to me, that officially marks adulthood for me. When I’m 21, I will graduate from college, find a job, and be officially independent. Although I should be excited for all of those key moments in my life, all I can think about is that I’m moving farther and farther away from that little girl that I once knew. The one who would hide behind her mom’s legs on the first day of kindergarten, the one who wanted every silly song recorded, but most of all, the little girl who needed her mom by her side for everything.

Sometimes, I wish that I could freeze the picture/And save it from the funny tricks of time

Some day, I will get married and have kids of my own, and I would be lucky to have even a fraction of the relationship that I have with my own mom. She is truly the most special woman in my life, and I’m infinitely blessed.

P.S

Mommy, if you’re reading this, I love you immensely, and I hope you know that no matter where or who I end up with, you will always be my best friend and my favorite person. I am beyond thankful for the love that you have shown me.