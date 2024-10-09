The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

As the leaves start to turn and the air gets a little crisper, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a good book. Fall is a magical season, and this year’s lineup of new releases is nothing short of enchanting. Whether you’re into fantasy, romance, or a cozy mystery, there’s something for everyone in my list of this season’s must-reads. Here’s a roundup of seven anticipated fall book releases that you won’t want to miss!