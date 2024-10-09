As the leaves start to turn and the air gets a little crisper, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a good book. Fall is a magical season, and this year’s lineup of new releases is nothing short of enchanting. Whether you’re into fantasy, romance, or a cozy mystery, there’s something for everyone in my list of this season’s must-reads. Here’s a roundup of seven anticipated fall book releases that you won’t want to miss!
- Skyshade by Alex Aster
-
Prepare to be swept away into a world of magic and adventure with Skyshade, releasing on November 12! Aster’s storytelling prowess shines as she introduces readers to a richly crafted universe where the sky is not the limit; it’s just the beginning. With strong character arcs and a gripping plot, Skyshade is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, making the perfect companion for those long autumn nights.
- Born of Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout
-
Released on August 13, Armentrout’s Born of Blood and Ash spins a whirlwind tale of emotions and epic battles. This book dives deep into a realm of gods and mortals, and is packed with romance, betrayal, and a touch of the supernatural. If you’re a fan of strong heroines and heart-stopping romance, this one is a must-add to your fall reading list!
- Apprentice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer
-
What happens when you find yourself training under the very villain you’re supposed to defeat? In Apprentice to the Villain, released on August 8, Maehrer brings a fresh twist to the classic good-versus-evil trope. With witty banter, unexpected alliances, and a dash of humor, this story explores the gray areas of morality while delivering an engaging and entertaining read that will leave you questioning who the real hero is.
- Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter
-
If you’re looking for a delightful rom-com to brighten your fall, Nothing Like the Movies is here to deliver! Released on October 1, Painter’s latest offering tells the story of two individuals who discover that real life can be just as messy—and romantic—as the films they love. Packed with laugh-out-loud moments and swoon-worthy scenes, this book is perfect for curling up with a cup of hot cider and enjoying a lighthearted escape.
- The SongBird & the Heart of Stone by Carissa Broadbent
-
Releasing on November 19, Broadbent’s The Songbird & the Heart of Stone weaves a captivating tale that blends fantasy with resonant lyrical prose. The narrative follows a songbird whose voice holds untold power, leading her on a journey of self-discovery and adventure. With its lush world-building and unforgettable characters, this book is sure to be a highlight of the season.
- Wisteria by Adalyn Grace
-
Get ready for a thrilling ride with Wisteria, released on August 20! Grace masterfully blends suspense and fantasy in this dark tale filled with twists and turns. As the protagonist navigates a world shrouded in mystery and danger, readers will be kept guessing until the very last page. This book is perfect for those who enjoy a good mystery with a dash of magic; sounds like an ideal fall read to me!
- The Cinnamon Bun Bookstore by Laurie Gilmore
-
Last but certainly not least, The Cinnamon Bun Bookstore by Laurie Gilmore promises to warm your heart and your home! Released on August 29, this charming tale revolves around a cozy bookstore that serves delicious cinnamon buns. The store serves as a backdrop for a narrative of love, friendship, and the magic of community. Perfect for bibliophiles and food lovers alike, this book will leave you craving both pastries and a good read.