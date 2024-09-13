6 Content Creators You Can Leave On In The Background While Studying

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you struggle to stay focused while studying but can’t stand the silence? Trust me, I’ve been there! I’ve spent countless hours on YouTube trying to find the best yappers out there to get me through my study sessions – creators who strike the perfect balance between entertainment and focus mode.

These 6 content creators will seriously be your best friend during those long hours in the library! Whether you’re looking for high-energy creators with a fast-paced style or a quieter creator with a lot of content to discuss, plenty of content creators match your preferences.

You may know him from his famous ‘manly’ TikTok or maybe you came across his beautiful jewelry brand, Weirdo Thing, on Pinterest or Instagram! I know him best through his YouTube Channel, garnering 1.33 million subscribers, FilmCooper.

Cooper Neidecker is a comedy content creator who frequently talks about the hottest scoop on Internet Celebrity drama, the Blake Lively Drama or Clinton Kane Scandal, and other niche dramatics that sparks on TikTok. In some of his earlier videos, Cooper would make relatively long-form reaction videos about actors and films, and even ranking things from candy bars to Taylor Swift’s acting performances in an unfortunately short-lived series: the Tipsy Tier List.

Cooper’s most viewed video has 3.2 Million views! (and it covers Mikayla Nogueira’s scandals!)

Cooper can be high-energy, and, yes, it was a little difficult adjusting after watching so many slower YouTube commentary videos; however! Just having Cooper’s videos on while I’m writing an article, or essay, or doing practice chemistry questions has given me that boost of energy at 9 pm when I need it to help me stay motivated to continue studying.

This comedian and commentary YouTuber is quirky, fun, and has the perfect sarcastic tone of voice to help you feel like you’re flying through all of your assignments in just a short 20-25 minutes. With an incredible 2.07 million subscribers, you KNOW that they’re gonna be good!

FunkyFrogBait mainly creates videos on YouTube about current events and trends circulating on the web, some of which include ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl, Trad-Wives on TikTok, and the hilarious beef between Gen-Z and Gen-X. If you find yourself on the comedy skits side of TikTok, you may have come across their videos of acting out a date with Leonardo DiCaprio.

One of their longer videos trending on the internet (36 minutes) covers the Trad Wives on TikTok!

Their videos are some of my favorites just to put on low volume and crank out some notes to. With their witty surrealist jokes and objective humor, you will fall in love with this creator’s content while hitting the books!

If you like watching someone who uploads pretty frequently, Louis McClung is your YouTuber! He is one of the smaller content creators in this list with around 226,000 subscribers but don’t be fooled! Louis McClung is on this list for a reason, and you won’t regret watching a couple of his videos before you feel comfortable leaving him on in the background.

Louis typically covers internet drama, similar to many of the other content creators on this list. He is very active in his subscriber community and can often be found in his comment section reacting and responding to his subscribers’ questions, comments, and concerns!

In the dark about Jojo’s drama? Look no further than Louis McClung’s video!

Louis McClung’s videos will surely keep you engaged and motivated in your work, especially if you need someone with a small pep of energy to listen to. If you like smaller YouTubers with an interesting style, Louis McClung is the one for you!

If you’re anything like me, you’ll love this small content creator. Compared to the previous three, she’s a much calmer creator who mostly creates content on LGBTQ+ topics! Alongside her LGBTQ+ content, she makes reaction videos on topics like the Carnivore TikTok, as well as the occasional ‘Am I The Assh*le’ (or AITAH) Reddit reactions.

Annamarie Forcino has around 558,000 subscribers and her videos are typically longer than others, ranging from roughly 25 minutes to 1 hour!

Annamarie Forcino talked about Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif’s discrimination among other Summer 2024 Olympic ‘disasters’!

Leaving her on in the background has gotten me through some of my toughest study sessions. As she’s not as high-energy, Annamarie Forcino keeps me grounded while I’m trying to stay focused on my studies!

If you’ve never seen their videos, you’re missing out! Shanspeare’s videos are some of the most creatively crafted videos I’ve ever come across that have the same beautiful vibe as the wonderful ContraPoints. Shanspeare has an impressive 733,000 subscribers and their videos take on politics, social justice, pop culture, and feminism, with a wonderful addition of literature-themed videos!

Shanspeare creates typically long-form video essays, most ranging between 30 minutes to almost 2 hours. Their eye-catching visuals are a treat to look at if you’re ever taking a break and would like to watch rather than listen to their videos!

One of my favorite Shanspeare videos on the ‘Manosphere’! You should check it out!

With nice, long videos on topics you might want to know more about, Shanspeare is a phenomenal content creator to help keep you focused and engaged with your work while you passively learn more about social injustices and the multitude of effects due to the rise of chronic internet usage.

Last but not least, is Boze vs. The World! Boze is a relatively high-energy content creator who streams on her Twitch account, BigBossBoze. Streaming nearly every Monday from 9 pm-12 am EDT, Boze covers True Crime content, picking up topics like Road Rage, ‘Karens’, and Court Cams!

Boze also covers crime committed by women in a segment titled ‘Sinister‘ with videos ranging between 30 minutes to 1 hour! Despite having over 1.15 million subscribers, you’re sure to feel at home in this community with Boze’s incredible storytelling skills while covering crimes that may be hidden deep in the crime world.

Boze covers brilliant prosecutors in their element with her Court Cam videos!

Her videos will keep you locked in while you’re in the middle of a study sesh! If you’re looking for a good wind-down video, her second and third channels are perfect if you’re looking for a wonderful and hilarious creator to loosen your mind and have a good laugh!