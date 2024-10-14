5 Standout Poets from JMU’s Furious Flower IV Conference You *Need* To Check Out

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Last month, James Madison University’s Furious Flower Poetry Center (the nation’s first academic center dedicated to the study and celebration of Black poetry) held their decennial Furious Flower Conference. The conference’s theme was “Furious Flower IV: Worlds of Black Poetry”, emphasizing the importance of a global Black poetic community. As a student of literature dedicated to engaging with and uplifting marginalized voices, I attended many of the conference events and readings. I walked away with countless new poets to keep up with, but five in particular stood out!

The first poet laureate of Greenville, South Carolina, Glenis Redmond commanded the stage with four gorgeous poems: “Kissed by a Crow”, “I Wish You Black Sons”, “A Song of Everything”, and “In Spades.” A sort of response to the inimitable Lucille Clifton’s “Wishes for Sons”, “I Wish You Black Sons” imagines that those who claim not to believe in “#BlackLivesMatter” are burdened for one moment by the worry and fear Black mothers live their entire lives entrenched in: “I wish you not one flower his funeral just quotes about black-on-black crime I wish you a world that never talks about white-on-white crime I wish you a stone for a pillow I wish you awake all night alive in this place where we have always lived: 1600s 1700s 1800s 1900s 2015 I wish you America and your black sons are named: Trayvon, Michael, Oscar, Walter and Freddie…” – “I Wish You Black Sons”, Glenis Redmond

A.B. Spellman put a spell on me from the moment he walked onstage. His attention to his poems’ sonic qualities, to their incomparable rhythm, cannot be overstated. Spellman, who oozes authenticity, read “Groovin’ Low”, “The Women I Have Not Slept With”, and “After Vallejo.” With humor and cultural allusion as his primary poetic tools, Spellman was able to inspire the full range of emotions in each soul occupying the auditorium during his reading. “i will die in havana in rhythm. tumbao montuno, guaguanco, dense strata of rhythm pulsing me away & the mother of waters will say to the saint of crossroads well, damn. he danced his way out after all” -“After Vallejo”, A.B. Spellman

Tony Medina sustained Spellman’s humor and cultural markers with his reading in the JMU Festival Lower Drum. Medina’s poems were some of the most overtly political I encountered during the conference, which I found extremely refreshing. He read several poems, including, “How It Will Finally Come to An End”, “In Venice Dolphins Swim the Canals”, “At Khan Yunis”, and “From The Crushed Voice Box of Freddie Gray.” With themes ranging from police brutality to COVID-19 response efforts, Medina’s poetry had tremendous contemporary resonance. “In Venice dolphins swim the canals free Of debris while here black joggers are hunted by Fathers and sons in a rite of passage Jim Crow outdoor trailer trash parlor game As Amy or Karen or Becky with the bad brains Scream hysterically into cellphones at 911 operators In their worst Stanislavsky Method Acting Like the black birder is a mockingbird While an essential worker EMT cannot get Any PPE instead she got 8 bullets into Her bone-tired sleeping body in a 21-gun Salute to T.S. Elliot with a side of side-eye Because May is the cruelest month especially During a lockdown where racism and hate Are never quarantined yet a black man Remains a stepping stool for a white man’s Knee who drummed out Colin Kaepernick As if a flag takes precedence over a black life” -“In Venice Dolphins Swim the Canals”, Tony Medina

Harryette Mullen’s poetry combines considerations of race with considerations of gender, pointing to how the two identity markers are irreversibly intertwined. Mullen also read quite a few poems: “Black History Minute”, “Iconoclast”, “Weathering Hate”, “Colorless Green Ideas”, and more. “Weathering Hate” stood out for me, as it reimagines the trauma systematic racism inflicts on Black bodies through metaphors of weather and the natural world: “A boulder, even a mountain, will wear down. So will bodies, bent and broken under toilsome burdens, caving beneath unbearable weight, in adverse climate, exposed to harsh elements, caustic rains.” -“Weathering Hate”, Harryette Mullen