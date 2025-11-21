12 Songs To Add To Your “F*ck Him” Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Struggling to get over a fugly man? Trust me, I’ve been there. I have a routine I cycle through every time I go through heartbreak: I cry and listen to Olivia Rodrigo on repeat for weeks before finally realizing that it’s time to channel some bad b*tch energy. And how do I do this, you might ask? Easy — blasting bad b*tch songs that I can scream in the car as I contemplate why I let an ugly man (that’s barely even six foot, might I add) treat me so terribly.

But with today’s pop songs, it can seem kinda tricky to find good breakup songs that won’t make you want to literally cry yourself to sleep. Thankfully, I’ve done the research, and I’ve compiled a fool-proof list of the best post-breakup songs, guaranteed to help you get over him. Looking for some songs to scream in the car as you ask yourself why you were ever hung up on an ugly man? Look no further, because here’s a list of 12 of the best songs to add to your “F*ck Him” playlist (or for me, my “not trippin over an ugly f*cking man” playlist).

“Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

The OG breakup song. “Since U Been Gone” = full volume, windows down, screaming my MF heart out. What better way to celebrate your breakup and how you’re finally free than by playing Miss Clarkson? Fav lyrics: “Since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time”

“10 Things I Hate About You” by Leah Kate

No better way to get over a man than by screaming about all of the things you hate about him. The lyrics of this song have me literally gagged — I have no idea how Leah Kate found my personal diary but at least it makes for some relatable content! Fav lyrics: “Seven talk a big game ’til you’re naked / Only six seconds and I had to fake it”

“BOYSH*T” by Madison Beer

The concept that everything coming from a man’s mouth is pure bullsh*t… real AF. This song perfectly encapsulates the idea that men just talk out of their ass, and I’m obsessed with it. ‘Cause I don’t speak boysh*t! Fav lyrics: “All the yellin’ and kissin’ and fightin’ / We could never see eye to eye yeah / You might seem like a man / But you’re not one in your mind / Yeah I’m back on my sh*t and it’s tempting / To call you and see how you’re doing / But I couldn’t understand you if I tried / ‘Cause I don’t speak boysh*t”

“Gives You Hell” by The All-American Rejects

Maybe this one is a throwback from my childhood, but trust me when I say it’s foolproof and was practically created solely for the purpose of being on a “F*ck Him” playlist. I mean, the lyrics literally say “When you see my face, hope it gives you hell.” Need I say more? Fav lyrics: “And truth be told, I miss you / And truth be told, I’m lyin'”

“get him back!” by Olivia Rodrigo

Oh, how I love this song. “get him back!” perfectly captures the reality of a breakup: hating him but lowkey still wanting him at the same time. Either way, it’s such a relatable song to scream in the car when you’re finally done with that man. Fav lyrics: “So I write him all these letters and I throw them in the trash / ‘Cause I miss the way he kisses and the way he made me laugh / Yeah, I pour my little heart out, but as I’m hitting “Send” / I picture all the faces of my disappointed friends / Because everyone knew all of the shit that he’d do / He said I was the only girl but that just wasn’t the truth / And when I told him how he hurt me, he’d tell me I was trippin’ / But I am my father’s daughter, so maybe I could fix him”

“Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

This song is just so female rage coded. Although I’ve never personally been cheated on, I can still relate to this song in the sense that I just love screaming about getting revenge on a man who did me dirty. Fav lyrics: “Oh, that I dug my key into the side / Of his pretty little souped up four-wheel drive / Carved my name into his leather seats”

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

Lizzo just knows exactly how to put bad b*tch energy into a song about hating a sh*tty man. Because at the end of the day, you’re a bad b*tch and that fugly man really just ain’t sh*t. Fav lyrics: “Hey, I’m glad you’re back with your b*tch / I mean who would wanna hide this? / I will never ever ever ever ever be your side chick”

“abcdefu” by GAYLE

This song is literally titled “abcdefu” — do I need to explain? At the end of the day, this song is literally just a huge “f*ck you” to your ex — and I’m so here for it. Fav lyrics: “A-B-C-D-E, F-U / And your mom and your sister and your job / And your broke-ass car and that sh*t you call art / F*ck you and your friends that I’ll never see again / Everybody but your dog, you can all f*ck off”

“Ain’t Sh*t” by Doja Cat

TBH, this song really helped me realize that men literally just ain’t sh*t. IDK how, but Doja Cat somehow managed to curate the perfect screaming-in-the-car-after-a-breakup song. Queued immediately. Fav lyrics: “I’m not gon’ key your car / I’ll call your f*ckin’ mom / You should have paid my rent / Go get a f*cking job”

“My Kink Is Karma” by Chappell Roan

This song is honestly such an underrated Chappell Roan song. I mean, she’s basically singing about how seeing her ex crash and burn makes her horny. If you’ve ever wished the absolute worst on a man (or woman!), then this song is def for you. Fav lyrics: “It’s hot when you’re going through hell / And you’re hating yourself, I’m feeling myself / It’s how when you know that you’re caught / And you’re getting pissed off, it’s getting me off / It’s hot, it’s hot / Oh god, oh god”

“You’d Like That Wouldn’t You” by Reneé Rapp

Nothing feels better than when you’ve finally moved on from your ex and you just know they spend all of their time thinking about you, assuming you’re up crying at night missing them (hell no!). This song hits that feeling right on the mark because, just like Reneé Rapp sings, I would literally rather die alone than get back together with my ex. Fav lyrics: “I bet you’d probably touch yourself at night / Thinking I’m thinking of you”

“i hope ur miserable until ur dead” by Nessa Barrett