10 Female-Led Movies to Binge This Spooky Season

Content warning: Mentions of violence

Lisa Frankenstein

Misunderstood teen Lisa finds herself utterly alone despite moving in with her new stepmother and ever supportive stepsister. She spends her time in a graveyard finding companionship with a deceased young man whose grave she frequents the most. One stormy night, lightning strikes his grave, reviving him. Lisa has to hide her undead friend from the world and her family while simultaneously collecting body parts to put him back together. This modern cult-classic from the writer of Jennifer’s Body is the perfect mix of quirkiness, romance, and murderous fun. Available on Amazon Prime

Coraline

This beloved classic from the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Coraline as she moves into a strange new neighborhood. One night, she discovers a doorway to an alternate dimension in which everything is perfect, or so it seems. Feeling neglected and misunderstood by her real parents, Coraline is drawn to the realm which seems centered completely around her. That is, until she discovers what is lying beneath its enchanting surface. With stunning stop-motion claymation and beautiful cinematography, Coraline is an annual favorite for the Halloween season. Available on Roku (free) and Pluto TV (free)

Jennifer’s Body

A queer cult classic, Jennifer’s Body follows book-smart wallflower, Needy, and her complicated relationship with her best friend Jennifer, the star cheerleader. One night, Jennifer convinces Needy come with her to a concert at a local bar, but things go awry when Jennifer is drunkenly lured into a van by the band’s lead singer. The band attempts to sacrifice Jennifer to the devil in an attempt to “make it big”, mistaking her for a virgin. Instead, Jennifer emerges as a man-eating demon. If you love gore, camp, and sapphic undertones, then this is the film for you. Available on Peacock, Hulu, and Paramount+

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bee joins her girlfriend Sophie on a trip to meet Sophie’s friends. Although awkward, Bee seems to be fitting in alright as the night progresses. That is, until one of Sophie’s friends is found murdered. Trapped in a torrential storm with no cell service, the gang has to figure out who among them is the killer before they all wind up dead. This comedic murder-mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat and rolling on the floor laughing at the same time. Available on Max

Fear Street Trilogy

Taking place in the town of Shadyside throughout the span of three different years, this trilogy primarily follows a group of teenagers who attempt to make sense of the recurring slaughters that have occurred there. While Shadyside has always seemed cursed, they soon discover that it’s more than they imagined when one of them becomes the target of bloodthirsty undead doing the bidding of a long-dead witch. To stay alive and save their town, the gang has to learn who this witch is and why she laid her curse upon it. Available on Netflix

Halloweentown

Marnie doesn’t understand why she isn’t allowed to go out on Halloween like the other kids, or why her grandmother only visits on Halloween night every year. At first, she thought it was because her mom and grandmother don’t get along, but she soon finds out the truth when watching her grandma perform magic. Marnie convinces her siblings to follow their grandmother to her home in Halloweentown, a magical place filled with supernatural creatures. All is well as Marnie begins her training to become a witch, until a dark wizard captures their grandmother and mother. Marnie and her siblings must find a way to save them and the town before they all fall under the wizard’s dark spell. This fun Disney Channel Original is perfect for the girlies who want to partake in spooky season without getting completely spooked! Available on Disney Now (free), Disney+, and fuboTV

Scream

This iconic teen slasher features a masked killer who calls his victims, often asking about their favorite scary movie before stabbing them to death. Local teens feel a noose tightening as their peers get picked off one by one. When Sidney Prescott finds herself falling victim the killer and surviving, she has to fight life as he returns to take it. If you have yet to watch this classic, prepare yourself for 2 hours of scream-worthy murderous fun. Available on Max

The Silence of the Lambs

FBI trainee Clarice Starling is enlisted to interview captured serial killer Hannibal Lector in hopes he will provide insight to another killer currently at large. Starling must navigate Lector’s mind games while simultaneously stopping the current killer in his spree. Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lector is sure to make even the most dedicated thriller fans quake in their boots. Available on Amazon Prime

Girl vs. Monster

This classic DCOM (Disney Channel Original Movie) stars Skylar Lewis, a fearless teen who finds herself grounded on Halloween night. In her attempts to sneak out, she accidentally sets free powerful monsters that had been contained in her home. Now feeling fear for the first time in her life, Skylar enlists her friends to defeat the monsters and rescue her captured parents. If you want a silly-goofy feel-good flick with some banging tunes, then this is the movie for you! Available on DisneyNow (free), Disney+, and fuboTV

The Twilight Saga