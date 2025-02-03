Your Perfect Valentine’s Day (According to Your SATC Character)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and love is in the air, which means it’s the perfect time to binge-watch Sex and the City. What better occasion is there to indulge in the drama, sex, and love lives of the four most iconic and stylish TV besties? Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda all represent different archetypes when it comes to friendships, careers, and romance. I believe that everyone can fit into one (or more) of their personas—as for me, I’m a total Charlotte with a tiny touch of Carrie!

As I was watching the show recently, I started thinking about my Valentine’s Day plans for this year. And as Carrie would say, I couldn’t help but wonder: what would the perfect date look like for each of the girls?

Carrie Bradshaw

Carrie thrives on romance, adventure, and of course, a bit of drama. She also values passion and realness. She’s easy going when it comes to plans and she’s pretty much up for anything! At the end of the day, Carrie’s thrilled about any occasion if it means getting to wear a new pair of Manolo Blahniks!

A Night Out on the Town

If you’re a Carrie, you love big romantic gestures, but what’s equally important is being able to connect on a deeper level. Your night doesn’t need to be meticulously planned; a little spontaneity actually makes it all the more exciting. Walk around Center City or Manayunk and just see where the wind takes you. Maybe you end up at a popular yet cozy restaurant – nothing fancy, but somewhere you can enjoy a well-crafted cosmopolitan and some intimate conversation. And however the night unfolds, it should absolutely end with a sweet kiss to seal the deal!

Samantha Jones

Samantha knows exactly what she wants, and she’s not afraid to go for it! Her pride is unwavering, and she loves to take charge. She’s flirtatious, confident, and always the life of the party. She enjoys trying new things, and as a publicist, she’s in the know about the newest and trendiest spots in the city.

Anything Bold and Exciting

If you’re a Samantha, you love excitement and luxury. Sappy romance is not exactly your forte. Instead, Valentine’s Day should be all about indulgence and unapologetic fun. You could check out a new niche restaurant, a fun festival, or maybe even go dancing. A perfect Samantha date would end back at home, enjoying a decadent and seductive dessert, like chocolate covered strawberries. The setting should definitely include candles for ambiance and a movie that you may or may not finish watching!

Charlotte York

Charlotte is a firm believer in true fairytale love, and she will stop at nothing until she finds it. She is all about classic romance – chivalry, kind words, and thoughtful gestures. She holds high standards and plays by strict rules when it comes to dating. She also has a passion for all things art.

Classic Romance

If you’re a Charlotte, your ideal date might consist of a visit to a local museum or theatre—anything with an element of beauty and sophistication. End the night on a sweet note, with a light dessert and a stroll through the area (Rittenhouse Square could be a great location choice). Just like Carrie, that cinematic goodnight kiss is a must for Charlotte girls. Bonus points if you receive flowers or a handwritten note!

Miranda Hobbes

Miranda is driven, focused, and doesn’t let anything get in the way of her goals and aspirations. Like Samantha, she isn’t one for fluffy romance or cliches. And she’s all about female empowerment. She won’t take any B.S. from a man, and she always puts herself and her friends first.

Galentine’s Day

If you’re like Miranda, Valentine’s Day is no different for you than any other day. You would much rather spend a night in with the girls than out on a date. After all, they’re the ones who have been there with you through it all. So, get cozy in your pajamas and order some pizza! Maybe bake something sweet or do a fun craft together, like a vision board. Take this night as the perfect chance to catch up with your friends—laugh, cry, overanalyze your love lives—and simply enjoy each other’s company!