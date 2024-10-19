You NEED to Know These Viral Baby Animals

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

In my efforts to decrease screen time, I deleted all personal social media about a year ago. However, even with my severe lack of social media exposure, I have not escaped the love for the internet’s favorite babies — Moo Deng and Pesto. These two adorable animals are not the only rising stars creating joy around the world! As the semester enters its second half and stress levels steadily increase, there is a need to stop, relax, and admire the insane cuteness of baby animals. TikTok creator @indipine has even created a collective of these baby animals, calling them “The Knights of the Rotund Table,” believing that appreciating nature through these adorable babies can be “therapeutic” amidst the stress of the world right now. The benefits of watching, liking, and sharing these baby animals don’t stop there! Because all of these viral animals are endangered or vulnerable species, education and connection to our four-legged (or finned or hooved or winged) friends will hopefully create more engagement with conservation efforts! With that being said, here are the viral baby animals you need to know to brighten your day:

Moo Deng

Baby Moo Deng is one of the top two most popular animals on the internet at the moment. Moo Deng is a pygmy hippopotamus at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. Born in July, Moo Deng rose to popularity in September after the zoo shared pictures of their pygmy hippos on their Facebook page. Her fame skyrocketed after the zoo created a poll to name this cute, chubby baby. Moo Deng, meaning bouncy pork, won out as the perfect name for this plump, bouncy baby. Moo Deng has become a popular favorite because of her cute facial expressions and mischievous and energetic personality.

Pesto

Baby Pesto is my personal favorite animal at the moment as a penguin lover! Pesto has been pitted against by the internet Moo Deng for people to choose which animal is the cutest. Pesto is a king penguin chick at the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium who hatched in January. Pesto gained popularity in September because of his immense size at the beginning of his life. Full of fluffy down, Pesto weighs a whopping 50 pounds, more than both of his parents combined. As the largest king penguin chick to ever live at the aquarium, Pesto is expected to stay big and tall due to his genetics, although he will lose a few pounds after fledging. (P.S. He eats 25 fish a day in case anyone was wondering.)

Hua Hua

Hua Hua is one of China’s latest “celebrity pandas,” residing at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Born in 2020 alongside a twin sister, Hua Hua was one of the heaviest panda cubs of the year. However, Hua Hua inherited especially short legs, making her now look smaller than other pandas. Hua Hua has gone viral for its chubby, unique experience and gentle, timid personality. Hua Hua is known for her petite, round figure, often being compared to onigiri, a type of Japanese rice ball.

Biscuits

Biscuits is a harbor seal pup rescued by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society after being separated from her mother. Biscuits went viral on TikTok earlier this month as she stared into the camera, existentially questioning why she has not risen to the fame levels of Moo Deng and Pesto. Biscuits is known for her signature upright seated pose amongst employees and volunteers at the VAMMRS, and is up for symbolic adoption to support giving her and her friends a second chance at life.