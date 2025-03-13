Women Mean Business: Six Female-Led Ventures in Philadelphia

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With everything going on in the world, it’s important now more than ever to shop local. So, in honor of National Women’s History Month, here are six women-owned businesses here in Philadelphia.

Open every day of the week, Ali’s Wagon is a women-owned boutique located in Fairmount, Philadelphia dedicated to Allison Wenger, a friend of the owners who passed before its opening. The inventory includes things like stationary, candles, jewelry, accessories, clothing (for both adults and kids), and home decor, it is mostly supplied by local makers and small businesses. If you can’t visit in person, don’t worry! You can order online on their website anytime.

According to their website, Je Suis Jolie is the only luxury lingerie store in Philadelphia! The business owner, Jennifer Rosen, comes from a long 12 years in the industry, who works to make an environment where women are comfortable and confident, no matter their body type. They offer specialized bra fittings for all busts, carrying a variety of hard-to-find sizes. With lingerie, sleepwear, and shapewear, this business is a must-visit located in the heart of Rittenhouse Square.

Marlena, the founder and owner since 2021, has spent 20 years in the service industry and loves to serve people with their organization skills and a fully female-led team. If you’re graduating and looking to move, check out Philly Neat Freaks for their help with move management! If not, they also offer organization services, consultations, and donation pickups, where they will distribute unwanted items to the right centers and cut out all of the middle management of finding the places to donate to.

If you’re craving some home cooked Puerto Rican cuisine, check out Amaryllis Rivera-Nassar’s food pop-ups selling pastelillos, crispy turnovers with unique flavors, like guava barbecue, and traditional fillings, including shredded chicken, and vegan options, like soy chorizo. You can order online from a selection of pastelillos, side dishes, and other lunch options, including plantain nachos.

Marti Lieberman opened Mac Mart in 2013 and it is a go-to spot for mac and cheese. Located in Rittenhouse, Mac Mart has a diverse menu with vegetarian options, each with the essence of comfort food. Their specialty is a seven-cheese mac topped with a potato-chip panko crunch, but my personal favorite is the BBQ in a Bowl with a classic mac & cheese topped with bbq chicken, sauce, and a cornbread crunch.

Philthy Paws in southwest Philly welcomes all kinds of pets of varying shapes and sizes to their grooming services. Palma Marinas, the founder, strives to keep pets healthy and happy with a clean and safe environment, prioritizing convenience and affordability. Philthy PAWS offers a self-serve pet wash, providing the tools and space perfect for any student lacking the sufficient space to give their furry friend a proper clean. They also offer grooming services, including nail clippings, ear cleanings, and premium bath/dry services.