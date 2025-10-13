Winter ’25/’26 Fashion Trend Forecasting Debrief 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is here, the leaves are browning and crunchy, the pumpkin spice is out, the warmer sweaters are making their debut, and we can all finally layer in peace. Now, I know spooky season has literally just begun, and we have yet to see even a single crack in Mariah Carey’s ice. Still, I must report on the predictions of what will be trending this winter so that the besties can stay fashion-forward.

According to trend forecasting site WGSN, the color theme for A/W 25/26 is: Acceleration. This trend reflects our fast-paced, ever-changing world. The palette is rooted in emotional resilience, digital influence, and a desire for comfort and escapism. Key colors include:

Future Dusk – A moody blue-purple hybrid, symbolizing transformation and mystery. (WGSN’s Color of the Year)

Celestial Yellow – A soft, spiritual yellow inspired by cosmic light and optimism.

Cherry Lacquer – A deep, indulgent red that channels bold femininity and sensuality.

Retro Blue – A nostalgic, grounded blue that nods to vintage aesthetics.

Neon Flare – A vibrant orange-pink that captures the energy of digital culture and activism.

WGSN predicts that this winter’s fashion trends will be all about bold silhouettes, nostalgic throwbacks, and tactile comfort. Designers are pushing dramatic and voluminous shapes in outerwear this winter. We will see things like oversized coats, biker jackets, and other silhouettes that mimic the look of armor. Designers will also be using materials like shearling, leather, and faux fur.

Faux fur is getting its time in the limelight with a glamorous comeback featuring vintage-inspired designs and sustainable materials. This winter fur is not coming back just to provide warmth, but to make a statement. Get ready for dramatic collars, trims, and plush textures everywhere you look.

Winter break this year will feature school-ready looks due to the return of preppy collegiate style. We will see rugby shirts, polos, and oversized sweaters with big, bold horizontal lines in classic color combos. The upcoming playful prep-school looks will be blending nostalgia with a fresh, sporty vibe.

Whether you’re planning on channeling your inner Blair Waldorf with a preppy look or dressing up in a floor-length fur coat, this winter is all about intention and bringing on the drama. Be bold and stay cozy, be confident, and always let your true style shine. Remember, fashion isn’t about what you wear but how you decide to wear it.