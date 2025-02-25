“Why is Writing a Cover Letter So Hard?” And Other Things I Asked Myself When Building My Resume

It is officially that time of the year: internship application season. I mean, it’s probably good form to always be on the lookout for job postings, but the impending end of the spring semester puts a fast-ticking clock on summer job options.
To stay ahead of the curve, I updated and edited my resume over winter break in anticipation of applying to summer internships. I thought that the revision process wouldn’t take me long, maybe a couple of hours at most—but wow, was I wrong.
I quickly found myself googling things like “what skills do employers look for?” and “can I use color on my resume?” and “how to write a cover letter?” It took me a couple of days just to finalize the format of my CV, and even longer to write a cover letter. It was grueling, but I came out the other side with a solid (at least I think) resume that I can use for job applications this semester.
And along the way I picked up some useful advice that I think helped me stand out to places I applied to.
- What’s More Important? The Title or the Company?
-
When formatting your resume, consider what you want to stand out the most. This is especially important when listing your previous work experience. Does your job title demonstrate your leadership position? Or is the company you worked for a reputable employer? Whichever one you think is more important, put it before the other or emphasize it in some way.
- Find Out Who Will Be Reading Your Resume
-
DO NOT start your cover letter with “to whom it may concern.” It’s a generic way to introduce yourself to the person reviewing your application and could very well make them lose interest in hiring you. If you’re applying on a job site, try to find who posted the listing and address your letter to them. If you can’t find a specific person, use something like “dear [company name] hiring team,” which is at least a little more personal than addressing a made-up person.
- Actually Write a Cover Letter!
-
I know this probably sucks to hear, but write a cover letter! Even if the job application doesn’t explicitly ask for it, writing a letter to your potential future employer shows how much you care about the job you’re applying for. I’ll be honest, it took me awhile to write a cover letter that I felt was good enough to use for my applications, but putting in the time is worth it. I don’t recommend using the exact same cover letter for every job you apply to, but you can make minor edits to tailor it to each specific position.
Creating a resume can be a daunting task, but it’s not impossible! Just remember that the goal is representing yourself in the best way possible, because it’s likely you have the skills companies are looking for—you just need to show it to them! If you need further assistance with your resume and writing a cover letter, this video by the Harvard Business Review was extremely helpful.
With that, I wish you luck with all your job applications! You got this!