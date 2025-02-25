“Why is Writing a Cover Letter So Hard?” And Other Things I Asked Myself When Building My Resume

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is officially that time of the year: internship application season. I mean, it’s probably good form to always be on the lookout for job postings, but the impending end of the spring semester puts a fast-ticking clock on summer job options.

To stay ahead of the curve, I updated and edited my resume over winter break in anticipation of applying to summer internships. I thought that the revision process wouldn’t take me long, maybe a couple of hours at most—but wow, was I wrong.

I quickly found myself googling things like “what skills do employers look for?” and “can I use color on my resume?” and “how to write a cover letter?” It took me a couple of days just to finalize the format of my CV, and even longer to write a cover letter. It was grueling, but I came out the other side with a solid (at least I think) resume that I can use for job applications this semester.

And along the way I picked up some useful advice that I think helped me stand out to places I applied to.