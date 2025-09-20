Why Creating a Senior Year Bucket List is an Absolute Must

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With graduation looming in the future and senior year responsibilities becoming less avoidable, I realized this summer that there were so many things I wanted to do before I graduate. That’s not to say that having fun ends once you walk across the commencement stage and they hand you a diploma. But, the chances of being surrounded by all my college friends and having a schedule free from the restrictions that come with a real-world job are slim to none.

So, with the help of my roommates, we started coming up with a list. Mostly of things that we said we would do eventually, but never got around to. All the ideas then got written onto a poster that is hanging on the wall across from our dining table.

Some of the things on the list are silly, like having a girl’s night out where we wear wigs, or jumping in the fountain on campus (tbd if we’ll actually do that one). But they’re all activities that we came up with to make our senior year truly memorable.

It’s cheesy, but the whole “life moves pretty fast, if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it” Ferris Bueller quote is entirely true. If you get so caught up in the school grind, you won’t be able to enjoy this special time. You should be trying new things and learning that it’s okay to mess up, and it’s made all the better because you’re doing it with the people you love. The senior year bucket list serves as a reminder that yeah, life does move fast, so try to slow down and do something fun.

As of writing this article, I have officially crossed off one item. But that’s okay—it’s only September.