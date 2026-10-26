Why Animal Haters Are Red Flags

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever been walking down the street and you see the cutest dog ever and you just know you have to pet it? Normal behavior, right? For some, animals are the bane of their existence. They simply can’t stand animals. I can understand some people liking dogs more and liking cats more, however, I truly believe it’s a red flag when someone states they don’t like animals. Just think about it, animals can and do sense bad people. They can tell when someone’s vibe is off. My dog has sensed danger in people before I can see it. While people can hide their true intentions from humans, they can never hide it from animals.

Therefore, I believe people who state animals don’t like them or animals don’t vibe with them, are the problem. You rarely, if ever, see an animal outright hate someone off the first meeting if they are good-intentioned, but I have seen animals hate and growl at people who had ill intent.

As a dog owner myself, if my dog doesn’t like someone, then I become weary of them. My dog has disliked a lot of my sister’s ex boyfriends. At first, we thought it was due to poor socialization because we had gotten him a couple months prior to the start of COVID. But, we later came to find out that those guys were bad news. Hence, animals can sense bad things before most humans can. So, if you ever have a friend or significant other who doesn’t like animals, I would begin by paying close attention to how they act. Of course, a lot of people have allergies to animals, so what about them? Once again, I have met a lot of people allergic to animals yet they still get dogs and cats. If they don’t have dogs or cats, they get other pets like lizards, birds, turtles, hamsters, etc.. In my opinion, having allergies could very well be a valid excuse, but I still would start paying closer attention to how they act or how they behave.

