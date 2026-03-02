Ways to Get Assignments Done Efficiently

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In freshman year, I would always start my assignments last minute or even submit it 5 minutes late, which is a big no to do, because I would lose points that affected my overall grade. Now that I’m a junior in college and have become a pro at submitting assignments on time and even early, here are ways that I recommend to get your assignments done.

The first thing is definitely look and skim through tasks and questions before you start class. This will help because during class, when your professor informs you about an incoming assignment, you won’t be panicking or confused, instead you will be prepared and get the “ah-ha” moment because you understand the specific questions your professors are looking for. This has definitely helped me in the long run because it made me finish my assignments ahead of time.

Second thing: try to always start your assignment right after your class is over. This is because you already know how to answer the questions after you learned the material discussed in your classes. The material will be fresh in your head already, helping you be capable of answering. If you start at the last minute, you probably won’t be able to retain half of the information you learned and would have to go back to your notes, which is time consuming.

Third and foremost, and this is my huge advice to ya’ll, go to office hours or even ask during or after class!! This has been a huge savior for me because that’s how you get so many points on your assignments, which overall can affect your grade in a beneficial manner. Professors usually want students to not get stuck, so if you’re confused, always ask your professor if they could clarify a question that you don’t know. I would always ask my professors to check my answers to see if I answered correctly so they could guide me, allowing me to finish my assignments on time.