Waves Gone Wild? Try These Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is your hair frizzy all the time, especially when you brush it while it’s dry? Do you see some waves after showering, but they aren’t consistent and fall as your hair dries? Like me, you may have wavy hair and not have even realized. Growing up, I had pin-straight hair that had no frizz, but also absolutely no shape or volume. Later in my teens, I noticed some drastic changes in my hair for seemingly no reason. Some areas were straight while others were slightly wavy, it became very frizzy, and brushing it was a disaster. I thought the small waves were from me letting my hair air-dry behind my ears or while lying down. In reality, my hair turned wavy, and I didn’t even know it. This is common as you age as hormones shift and oil production changes. If you have wavy hair or relate to my experiences, I have some tips that I have discovered during my frustrating hair journey that may be helpful for you!

Only brush your hair wet

Wavy hair is NOT happy when brushed dry and is more prone to frizz and breakage compared to when brushed wet. Every time I try to brush it dry, my hair static projects at a 90 degree angle from my head. I’m not even kidding. I do relate to wanting to brush out knotty hair throughout the day, but I would try to minimize it if you can. Using your fingers, dampening your hair with a spray bottle first, or using a special brush can help reduce static. Try detangling your hair while it’s wet in the shower and then doing a hair routine after that holds your hair in place and prevents lots of tangles throughout the day without brushing.

Curl creams, sculpting gels, and mousses are your best friend

My hair has been damaged from bleaching and highlights as well as aggressive brushing from frustration. Depending on my hair routine, my waves range from 2a–2b. Since my waves are not incredibly defined and damaged, they need a little help when it comes to definition and hold (especially overnight). Establishing an effective hair routine is necessary to accentuate waves and ensure they last. After a shower, begin with a curl cream. This will define your curls, control frizz, and add moisture. Then, apply a sculpting gel designed to maintain the shape of your waves. Finish with a mousse for added hold, extra frizz prevention, and volume. I have experimented with several wavy hair products, but my favorites so far have been the Defining Curl Talk Cream and Sculpting Gel by the brand Not Your Mother’s. I want to try their mousse as well, but it was sold out at Target, so that’s how you know it’s good. I found the curl cream to be really good at defining my waves and the sculpting gel held them all night and day no problem. The products are also very lightweight, which is important to prevent gravity from dragging down the waves. However, these products include lots of protein, so be careful if you have low porosity hair (mine is very high from bleaching!).

Experiment with when to apply products

I’m still trying to figure out which way makes my hair happier personally, but try experimenting with applying products soaking wet immediately after the shower and while damp. With some products, I found it more successful to add while my hair was damp. Though, I found it easier to evenly distribute when my hair was sopping wet. It depends on the product and your hair, so try both methods.

Scrunch scrunch scrunch!

This is fairly obvious, but after you add each product, scrunch! If you have relatively thick or very long hair like me, you may want to section your hair as you apply product and scrunch. Remember to alternate positions. Flip your hair upside down and side to side to get more volume and make sure every hair is scrunched. Pay special attention to your roots; I’ve noticed mine aren’t as wavy because I scrunch all the way from the bottom and tend to neglect the roots.

Dry with a microfiber towel or diffuser

Air drying can lead to frizz, though I’m very guilty of it. After applying your products and scrunching, try diffusing your hair or at least getting rid of the excess water with a microfiber towel. To help prevent breakage overnight and maintain waves, sleep on a silk or satin pillow case that is less likely to latch onto and yank hair strands.

Leave-in conditioner is a must