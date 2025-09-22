Was the ‘TSITP’ Finale Satisfying Enough?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Wednesday, September 19th, The Summer I Turned Pretty aired the final episode of its final season. And let me just say, while watching the end of a show that, to be honest, had some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen, I wondered how it somehow kept me emotionally invested for years.

Let’s start with my expectations going into the finale. I definitely knew she would choose Conrad in the last episode. However, I really thought her reaction to him showing up at her doorstep was going to hit harder. I mean, he flew across the ocean to be there on her birthday, after no contact from her. He waited for her. She knew deep down that he still loved her when she left for Paris. And that was her response? It felt underwhelming, like a buildup with no real payoff.

Their storyline in the episode felt incredibly rushed. I know some fans have been saying this ending was inevitable, childhood friends, years of tension, angry love confessions, all that. But honestly, I expected more of a slow burn into their new relationship. After everything they’ve been through, and all the time apart, it felt off to see them spend a single day together on her birthday and then suddenly, they’re a couple. Let’s not forget, he literally moved across the country for a fresh start and medical school, and she was about to marry his brother just a year ago. Also, how does he have this much free time while in medical school? This is the most unrealistic part of the show in my opinion.

Speaking of the brother, Jeremiah’s relationship with Denise also felt completely rushed and random. It seemed like the writers just wanted to pair Jeremiah with someone familiar to the watchers before the season wrapped. There was no real buildup or depth there either. Just another quick match to tie things up with the second brother.

In the end, everyone did get their happy ending. Jenny Han and the cast did also announce that they will be making a movie. Will we finally see them get married this time? Will she get Susannah’s ring? I guess we’ll have to wait to find out.