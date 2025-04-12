Visually Stunning Films – & Why They Look So Good

One of the main things that draws me into a film is the rich and cohesive color palette and costume design. The use of color can make or break a film. When done well, it completely shapes the mood and creates such a strong presence that it almost becomes a character of its own. Here are some movies that I can watch time and time again, not only because of the wonderful characters and plot, but also because of the feelings, symbolism, and storytelling conveyed by the color and clothing.
- la la land
This palette is just as theatrical as the choreography and music, which makes it so fun to watch. While each scene has a totally different color family from the last, it all ties together because they contain vibrant primary colors and complementary schemes (like the iconic tap-dancing scene with Mia’s bright yellow dress against the lovely purple-ish sunset). The director Damien Chazelle has explained that his method for creating beautiful palettes is to pick just a couple of bold colors, rather than throwing too many random ones together, which can ultimately make a scene look less interesting.
- uptown girls
I could write a 10-page paper about the fashion and aesthetics of this film, particularly Molly’s and Ray’s contrasting clothing choices, which represent them perfectly as the clashing characters they are. I will never get over the way Brittany Murphy is styled here – one playful, maximalist look after another, and don’t get me started on her iconic birthday dress which I dream about at night. This film is all about girlhood and the messiness of growing up, which is reflected by a whimsical, childlike color scheme: a perfect mix of vibrant and pastel tones including pink and purple, with a warm nostalgic glow. Watching it feels like stepping into a Fancy Nancy book, and I can’t get enough!
- mamma mia!
One of my all-time favorites — watching this, I can’t help but feel like I’m on vacation, basking in the sun by the clearest waters. Filmed in Skópelos, the movie perfectly captures the views of a real Greek Island. It’s filled with vibrant yellows, reddish pinks, and most importantly, many shades of blue. Sophie wears light airy clothes with lots of white accents and soft colors, while Donna is styled with earthy tones and laid-back outfits (like her signature overalls). The prequel is just as gorgeous. It’s very cohesive with the first movie — and has a bit more of a 1970s touch. Young Donna’s clothes are everything I could ever want in a summer wardrobe — plenty of orange flowy bottoms and bright blue denim!
- call me by your name
This is another summer movie that completely transports you into its world, but it’s drastically different from Mamma Mia! So much of what makes this movie incredible lies in the atmosphere created by the color and lighting. It’s set in the Italian countryside in the heart of the summer and has strong themes of love and longing that are conveyed almost entirely through visuals. The whole film feels sticky and sundrenched, filled with so much unspoken emotion and passion. Most scenes consist of sun faded buildings, ripe fruits, and lush greenery, which make for interesting, muted shades of yellow, orange, and green. Elio and Oliver wear lots of crisp linens and soft cottons that add to the earthy, toned-down color palette, with an occasional flash of dark, washed-out blues and reds.