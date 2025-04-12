Visually Stunning Films – & Why They Look So Good

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

One of the main things that draws me into a film is the rich and cohesive color palette and costume design. The use of color can make or break a film. When done well, it completely shapes the mood and creates such a strong presence that it almost becomes a character of its own. Here are some movies that I can watch time and time again, not only because of the wonderful characters and plot, but also because of the feelings, symbolism, and storytelling conveyed by the color and clothing.