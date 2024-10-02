The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last weekend, I traveled home to visit my boyfriend. We decided to go see a movie and grab some food at Wingstop afterwards. Neither of us had it before, so we thought it would be a great idea for a late night dinner. Because we were both starving, we ordered the summer bundle meal, which includes 25 boneless wings of 3 different flavors (we chose garlic parmesan, mild, and honey barbecue), large fries, 2 drinks, and cajun corn. After driving an hour home, we COULD NOT wait to eat this delicious smelling food!

I started out with the mild boneless wings and ranch, and was extremely disappointed. The “wings” were very tiny and seemed to be more breading than chicken, so there was hardly any flavor to them. The sauce wasn’t very great either, and unfortunately the ranch had more of a sour blue cheese taste. My boyfriend ordered the honey barbecue flavor and had the same issue with not enough meat in the wings, but he liked the sauce. We both agreed that the garlic parmesan flavor was lacking as well, and had a closer texture and taste to wood. This was quite disappointing because we both love chicken wings, but decided to keep going with the fries and corn.

I personally do not like corn whatsoever, but my boyfriend said it was some of the best cajun corn he’s ever had. I found this ironic to be coming from a Wingstop that I didn’t even know sold corn, but he was very content with it. We customized our fries to be loaded with cheese and spicy ranch, and thank goodness they ended this meal on a great note. They were delicious! The seasoning on the fries was so good and added the perfect kick of spice to pair with the cheese and ranch. Although the only things we enjoyed from that meal were the corn and fries, I’m sure other Wingstop locations out there have better days. I’d be down to try a smaller portion of boneless wings from another store one day, but will probably hesitate before doing so. I want to understand the hype around these wings, and I guess that day was just not meant for that. Hopefully I can give them another try soon, but until then, I’ll rate it a 3/10.