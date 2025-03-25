Trump’s Second Term: What It Means for the Everyday College Girl 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

It’s 2025, and we’re a few months into Donald Trump’s second term as president. Whether you love him, hate him, or just want to make it through the semester without a breakdown, you’ve probably noticed how his policies are already affecting the country. The economy, reproductive rights, diversity initiatives, and even what’s happening on college campuses are shifting. But what does it all actually mean for you? Let’s break it down in a way that makes sense for the everyday college girl.

January 2025: Starting Off With Chaos

Trump wasted no time making big moves. On day one, he declared a national emergency at the southern border, allowing him to send the military to enforce immigration laws. He also signed an order trying to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. If that sounds illegal, it’s because it probably is—this will likely be tied up in court for a long time.

He also signed a record 26 executive orders in a single day, many reversing Biden-era policies. This was a flex of power, but it also signaled that Trump isn’t afraid to push legal limits.

February 2025: Your Bank Account Might Feel It

If you’ve been feeling broke (more than usual), Trump’s trade policies might be part of it. He slapped a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada and a 10% tariff on Chinese products, which means prices on everyday items could increase. This includes things like clothes, skincare products, and even groceries—so if you thought eggs were expensive before, just wait.

Meanwhile, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was introduced, aiming to cut $1 trillion from the federal budget. While that sounds responsible, it also means fewer government jobs and resources, which could impact federal student aid programs in the future.

March 2025: Reproductive Rights Under Attack

If you care about having control over your body, this was a rough month. Trump reinstated the Global Gag Rule, which blocks U.S. funding for international organizations that provide abortion services. He also pardoned anti-abortion protesters and reinforced the Hyde Amendment, making it harder for people on federal health plans to access abortion care.

This has already led some young women to take drastic measures. More women are seeking permanent solutions, like sterilization, because they fear future bans on birth control. The government shouldn’t have this much control over our bodies, but here we are.

April 2025: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Rollbacks

Trump’s administration has taken significant steps to dismantle Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives across various sectors. This move affects marginalized communities and perpetuates misconceptions about DEI efforts.

Misconceptions About DEI:

Some argue that DEI initiatives lead to unqualified individuals being given positions they don’t deserve. However, DEI is about leveling the playing field, ensuring that qualified individuals from diverse backgrounds receive fair consideration. It addresses systemic biases that have historically marginalized certain groups, promoting a truly meritocratic environment. ​

Impact on Marginalized Communities:

The rollback of DEI programs disproportionately affects people of color, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and those with disabilities. These initiatives were designed to promote equal opportunities and create diverse workplaces that reflect society. Eliminating them undermines decades of progress toward a more inclusive environment.

Real-World Consequences:

The administration’s actions have led to the removal of significant historical content from federal websites. For instance, articles about the Navajo Code Talkers and Jackie Robinson’s military career have been taken down, erasing important narratives that highlight the contributions of marginalized groups

What This Means for College Women

So how does all of this trickle down to us?

Economic Struggles → The tariffs could make everything more expensive, from groceries to textbooks to skincare.

Reproductive Healthcare → Access to birth control and abortion care could become more difficult, affecting anyone who relies on federal insurance or clinics that receive government funding.

Campus Diversity → The rollback of DEI initiatives could lead to less diverse and inclusive campus environments, affecting the quality of education and support systems for marginalized students.

the bottom line

Whether or not you consider yourself political, these changes are affecting all of us in real ways. Your wallet, your healthcare, and your campus environment are all on the line. You don’t have to be an expert to care—you just have to pay attention.