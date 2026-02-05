Tips to Surviving Winter

As someone who isn’t a huge winter person, but makes use of her time, here are some tips to survive the cold weather.
- Layer Clothing
Always always always bundle up! For instance, wear a t-shirt and then a sweatshirt over it and then a puffed jacket over that along with leggings and boots so you will feel less cold and more comfortable whenever you walk to class or go out in general. Make sure to also wear gloves, a hat, or even a scarf to get the warmth.
- Hydrate
Likewise, don’t forget to take care of your body and skin. It’s important to moisturize your face and apply lip balm because your skin and lips can easily get dry and chapped. Also, drink sufficient amounts of water and Vitamin D because it’s important to take care of your health during such cold weather.
- Be Productive
This is the main one, but make sure to be productive!! You do not want to lay on your bed all day! So make sure to do some winter activities whether it’s sledding, skiing, or even ice skating. Even though it is cold, it’s always great to move your body, which will help you feel relieved. Or, you can host movie nights or game nights with your friends to stay connected.