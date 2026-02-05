Tips to Surviving Winter

I'm a second year biochemistry major at Thomas Jefferson University, this is my first year writing for Her Campus. Ever since elementary school, I always loved writing about any topics and I'm very grateful to get a chance to write using this platform.



About me is that I was raised and born in New Jersey. In my spare time, I love to dance, play badminton and run, and spend time with family and friends. I also like to write sometimes because with writing, it allows me to express more about myself.



I hope through Her Campus, it gives me the opportunity to improve my writing skills and to inspire women. As well as the audience getting to know about my experiences and opinions through my writing and hearing other women voice out about themselves as well!