Wellness

Tips to Surviving Winter

Praapti Tripathy Student Contributor, Jefferson University
As someone who isn’t a huge winter person, but makes use of her time, here are some tips to survive the cold weather.

Layer Clothing

Always always always bundle up! For instance, wear a t-shirt and then a sweatshirt over it and then a puffed jacket over that along with leggings and boots so you will feel less cold and more comfortable whenever you walk to class or go out in general. Make sure to also wear gloves, a hat, or even a scarf to get the warmth.

Hydrate

Likewise, don’t forget to take care of your body and skin. It’s important to moisturize your face and apply lip balm because your skin and lips can easily get dry and chapped. Also, drink sufficient amounts of water and Vitamin D because it’s important to take care of your health during such cold weather.

Be Productive

This is the main one, but make sure to be productive!! You do not want to lay on your bed all day! So make sure to do some winter activities whether it’s sledding, skiing, or even ice skating. Even though it is cold, it’s always great to move your body, which will help you feel relieved. Or, you can host movie nights or game nights with your friends to stay connected.

Praapti Tripathy

Jefferson '27

I'm a second year biochemistry major at Thomas Jefferson University, this is my first year writing for Her Campus. Ever since elementary school, I always loved writing about any topics and I'm very grateful to get a chance to write using this platform.

About me is that I was raised and born in New Jersey. In my spare time, I love to dance, play badminton and run, and spend time with family and friends. I also like to write sometimes because with writing, it allows me to express more about myself.

I hope through Her Campus, it gives me the opportunity to improve my writing skills and to inspire women. As well as the audience getting to know about my experiences and opinions through my writing and hearing other women voice out about themselves as well!