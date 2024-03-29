The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever left an assignment until the last day without even starting it? Was that assignment a research paper worth 20% of your grade? Procrastination affects most of us, with due dates creeping up out of nowhere like it’s some horror movie. It’s not ideal to start a paper or assignment the night before it’s due, but it can be done. From the few (many) times I’ve done something like this, I’m going to share what works best for me when I’m on a serious time crunch.

First, find a quiet and comfortable spot that’s devoid of not only distractions but also any other responsibilities you might have. If you need to wash the dishes, don’t sit where you can see the sink; you might end up washing them out of boredom, and now you’re finding other things to do other than your work.

Once you find the perfect setup, don’t just charge right into it. If it’s a paper, consider writing a short outline. If it’s a bunch of homework problems, maybe break it up and write sections out in a planner. Set goals or time durations and build in much-needed break times. Try to stick to those goals. If it helps, institute a reward system with a treat or some screen time for each section done. I usually do 30-40 minutes of work for a 5-minute break. Also, make sure to eat and drink enough during this work marathon; it’s very easy to get carried away.

The hardest part is keeping up with it. After a few hours, I always find myself getting tired or overwhelmed. Change the scenery, grab a snack or caffeine, or do literally anything to keep going. It’ll feel much more rewarding when you can look back and say you’re done after a long day of work. Don’t forget those finishing touches and proofread what you wrote.

Rejoice when you’re done! Doing any large assignment in one day is an accomplishment, so take some well-deserved time to relax. Maybe this experience will serve as a reminder to not procrastinate… but who am I kidding, this happens almost every time. Good Luck!