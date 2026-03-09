Thread Therapy for Busy Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a busy college student means that you often have to sacrifice something in order to have time for everything else. Grades, sleep, a social life, work, hobbies—one or many of these things may be put on the back burner to compensate for having more time for other responsibilities. I have always found it difficult to maintain my intensive hobbies long-term with school and work. In high school, my main hobby was practicing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. However, the cost, distance from college, and big time commitment made maintaining this hobby difficult. I knew that I needed my next hobby to be something cheap, beginner-friendly, and convenient. I have always wanted to become more in touch with my creative side, but I was also stuck with where to start. I didn’t know what materials to buy, how to haul them back and forth, or when I would have the time to even do them aside from right before bed when I’m already tired. So, I watched a ton of Instagram reels and I finally figured out a few fun yet practical hobbies for busy students.