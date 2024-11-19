This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

For me, November is that time of the month where it’s a stretch of happiness and stress. November is a stressful time of the semester because of exams and loads of assignments that are all around the corner since the semester is about to come to an end with finals coming up. I also feel November is the month where positivity radiates in as it’s the time to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether it’s with family or friends, and shopping for Black Friday as well. November is the time to express your gratitude for anything whether it’s your parents, friends, objects, your hobbies and interests, and a way to cherish positivity. I have a love-hate relationship with November since I get really stressed whether it’s having two exams in one week along with projects, or multiple assignments all lined up, but I always tell myself to just get it over with because at the end of the day I will get relieved and not burst into academics. Whereas, I also love spreading gratitude towards friends and family, whether it’s doing little gestures such as having a Friendsgiving by having a mini feast, or buying items for anyone and spreading the positivity amongst others and myself as well. This is why November for me is a stretch of emotions.