Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

For me, November is that time of the month where it’s a stretch of happiness and stress. November is a stressful time of the semester because of exams and loads of assignments that are all around the corner since the semester is about to come to an end with finals coming up. I also feel November is the month where positivity radiates in as it’s the time to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether it’s with family or friends, and shopping for Black Friday as well. November is the time to express your gratitude for anything whether it’s your parents, friends, objects, your hobbies and interests, and a way to cherish positivity. I have a love-hate relationship with November since I get really stressed whether it’s having two exams in one week along with projects, or multiple assignments all lined up, but I always tell myself to just get it over with because at the end of the day I will get relieved and not burst into academics. Whereas, I also love spreading gratitude towards friends and family, whether it’s doing little gestures such as having a Friendsgiving by having a mini feast, or buying items for anyone and spreading the positivity amongst others and myself as well. This is why November for me is a stretch of emotions.

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Praapti Tripathy

Jefferson '27

I'm a second year biochemistry major at Thomas Jefferson University, this is my first year writing for Her Campus. Ever since elementary school, I always loved writing about any topics and I'm very grateful to get a chance to write using this platform. About me is that I was raised and born in New Jersey. In my spare time, I love to dance, play badminton and run, and spend time with family and friends. I also like to write sometimes because with writing, it allows me to express more about myself. I hope through Her Campus, it gives me the opportunity to improve my writing skills and to inspire women. As well as the audience getting to know about my experiences and opinions through my writing and hearing other women voice out about themselves as well!