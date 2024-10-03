This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Once a season, the Captain’s Vintage presents the Punk Rock Flea Market (PRFM) in Southwest Center City, most often at the 23rd Street Armory. The PRFM is a three day event in which hundreds of vendors and small businesses come together in a large venue to sell their goods. Despite the intimidating name, only a fraction of the vendors are what one would stereotypically consider “punk”, selling dark leather, jewelry, chains, and punk music paraphernalia. Other vendors sell vintage or thrifted goods, like jewelry, clothes, and books, or custom art, like prints, posters, crocheted plushies, handcrafted jewelry, and stickers. Some vendors even function for outreach, providing free Narcan training kits used to counter opioid overdose and advertising local career opportunities. In case you get hungry, there are always two to three food trucks just outside the venue that the PRFM provides and a couple of vendors that sell homemade baked goods, custom coffees, and lemonade.

The most recent event was September 13-15th, and my friends and I went. First, the bus ride to the 23rd Street Armory can be made by a various of straight routes from the bus stations near Jefferson’s campus with no transfer needed if you do not mind walking a couple of blocks. The event space itself is large and lined with rows and rows of vendors. There are public bathrooms available in the venue as well as small fitting rooms if you want to try on any of the clothing items. Prices range depending on item, though vintage and custom-made goods are not expected to be particularly cheap, so be sure to budget accordingly if you plan to go. Most vendors take cash, card, and online payment apps, like CashApp and Venmo, so the products are accessible to everyone. This was my third time going to the market and I can say with confidence that it gets better every time. Some vendors are recurring—I’ve seen them each time I’ve gone—but the diversity of the stores, products, and people makes going to the event a unique experience not only each season, but each day it is being hosted since the vendors are vary day-to-day.

For such a big city, the PRFM makes it feel like you are in a close-knit community. The next event is December 20th, 21st, and 22nd, and tickets are only $10 for the entire weekend. From custom tote bags to a collectors-edition video game, thrifted Doc Martens to a print of Chappell Roan, everyone will be able to find something here, so I highly recommend stopping by if you get the chance.

For more information, visit www.phillyprfm.com.