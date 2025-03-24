The Many Shades of Sabrina Carpenter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Imagine a color you find exhilarating…chances are Sabrina Carpenter has sparkle-afied and wore the color that comes to mind. The Short N’ Sweet tour has brought sexy, vintage, pinup back. Each night, Sabrina approaches the crowd in a towel that she opens to unveil the color (or pattern) of the night. This is one of the most notorious parts of the tour (as well as the Juno positions), and fans speculate the color of the bodysuit, as many also take inspiration from the show location itself.

Color Wheel

Each show, Sabrina steps onto the stage clad in a towel and the audience anticipates the reveal—will it be red, black, a new style? The options feel endless. The bodysuit itself never changes in shape or fit, but Carpenter finds excitement in the customization and allure her outfit changes bring to the tour. Each tour outfit is crafted custom by Victoria’s Secret, a brand Sabrina has called an inspiration.

Specialty Suits

Customization is the core principle behind the Short N’ Sweet style. Whether it be the bodysuit itself, her towel, or a new look entirely, each city of importance gets a little sparkle of Sabrina throughout the show! At her Philadelphia show in Wells Fargo, Sabrina complimented her red bodysuit with an outfit change into a Phillies jersey (representing her hometown show). As the first leg of the tour closed in LA, Sabrina opened her towel to the crowd to reveal “Hi LA” in black bold letters with a matching black bodysuit.

Since starting the European leg of the tour, Sabrina has offered an assortment of modifications to her style. Her recent performance in Scotland revealed one of the newest bodysuits with a tartan print. Her latest new garments debuted in Paris; first a black and white polka dot suit, followed by a pink and black polka dot set at the second show.