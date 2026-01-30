The Joys of Keeping a Junk Journal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re an avid user of Pinterest like me, then chances are you’ve come across the concept of junk journals. They’re basically visual diaries, where the pages are filled with bits and pieces collected over time. Some use only found objects, like a train ticket to the city or a receipt from a favorite coffee place, while others mix in printed-out images and photos taken from a camera roll. As someone who’s studying to be a graphic designer, I naturally gravitate towards the hobby. But, even if you feel like you don’t have a single creative bone in your body, I think everyone can benefit from keeping a junk journal.

I started my junk journal over two years ago, during the summer after my freshman year of college. It’s a plain black Moleskine journal that’s a little more than halfway filled, yet is already broken at the spine, pages heavy with my many mementos. The contents range from museum pamphlets and clothing tags to library book receipts and photos of my friends. It truly is a mixed bag of moments from my life—and one of my most prized possessions.

Initially, I began journaling as a way to visually document my experiences. It was kind of like a scrapbook-diary hybrid, but with less photos and more objects, and free of any deep secrets (I like the idea of a diary, but the thought that anyone could read my personal musings if they snooped around my room hard enough makes me uneasy). I especially wanted to remember my first year of college, since I transferred schools after the fall semester. It was a good way to process everything, both the good and bad memories.

For me, it’s also become somewhat of a graphic design exercise. When I’m in studio I’m always working on some design project that will take months to complete and I will stare at for hours on end. But when I journal, I can take a break from the research and stakeholder maps and just create however I want. I definitely started out trying to be perfect with flawless compositions that filled up the entire page. However, I realized it’s much more fun when the pages don’t all look the same and feel imperfect.

Junk journals have taken a modern spin on the classic diary, but is still at its core a form of self-care. Keeping a journal has shown to help reduce stress, improve your mood, and be a good way to reflect on your life. And there’s no wrong way to do it either; no two journals I’ve seen have looked alike, and that’s what makes it so unique to each person. Whether it’s to keep a record of your travels, remember moments spent with your friends, or just for fun, junk journaling just may become your new favorite hobby.