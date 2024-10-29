The Eras Tour and The Significance Behind the Reputation Outfit Change

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anyone like me, you’re one of the biggest swifties out there and watch The Eras Tour on social media live streams every weekend. Since the beginning of the tour last year in March, Taylor has worn the same outfit for her reputation era, a black bodysuit with sparkly red snakes all over it. This was the only outfit on the entire set not to change: until last weekend when she kicked off the final leg of the tour in Miami, Florida. The new bodysuit has a similar concept but now features sparkly gold snakes in a different pattern, ending with the head of a snake on her chest.

While on her reputation stadium tour in 2018, she often wore outfits containing the colors gold and black, so many fans believe the current change from red to gold snakes is a hint that her re-recording of reputation is up next. It’s really keeping the fans on edge each time the reputation era intro comes on at the tour, wondering if Taylor will continue wearing the new gold outfit, switch between that with the old red one, or even add another color like green.

Because Reputation is my favorite album of Taylor’s, I am very much hoping for a re-recording of this album next (and very soon). I am obsessed with the way the new gold color fits this era and makes her more confident on stage, so I really hope she decides to keep it for the remainder of the tour until December. The rabbit hole of easter eggs, hints, and outfit changes is a deep one, but one that is also very exciting and new every weekend. I encourage other fans to become invested in the outfit changes and keep an eye out for any new and upcoming clues regarding the re-recording of reputation as well!