At this point, I fear everyone has experienced the mindless pit that is doom scrolling. Whether this is on TikTok, Instagram reels, or even Youtube Shorts (I will never forgive YouTube for this), scrolling for hours not only leaves me fatigued, but feeling hollow. Ingesting large amounts of short-form content has not only killed my attention span, but has prevented me from doing any of my previously loved hobbies. However, after deleting TikTok completely and limiting my time on both Instagram and Youtube, I have been able to start doing things that are fulfilling and a good use of my time again. Here are some simple alternatives that replace spending hours on social media:
- read a book
Okay, I’m gonna be honest — before getting really into the book I’m reading now, I haven’t read an actual book since freshman year in high school. I don’t think this is that uncommon, because reading as a kid was just, in my opinion, better. However, after being recommended a book by one of my close friends who’s a total bookworm, I gave it a try. I am currently reading a murder mystery novel called The Secret History by Donna Tartt. This is usually not my type of genre as I’m a romance girly. Although, reading this book has literally been the highlight of my nights. Winding down with a cup of tea and reading a chapter right before bed instead of doom scrolling has been leaving me feeling so content.
- journal
This is possibly, no, definitely cliche. Regardless, journaling not only helps get your thoughts sorted out on paper, but also makes you realize a lot. Journaling is something you can do anytime of the day. I prefer to doit at night as I feel like I’m able to write down all my stress and worries and come to terms with the fact that another day is over, and another one will begin. It leaves me feeling like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders, and I am able to rest with an empty mind. Also, journaling is so versatile. You can write about your day of course, or maybe a song that really resonated with you that day. You can write about the weather and the changing seasons. Sometimes, I like to write poems. Also, if you’re like me and cringe at the thought of looking back at old journal entries or even the whole idea of journaling, don’t worry. Remember that it is literally just you reading them. Journaling is humbling in the best way, and a really healthy hobby that takes the place of scrolling on your phone.
- decluttering
Personally, when I get anxious or stressed, I like to sit in my bed and scroll so that I can distract myself. Ironically, this literally does the opposite for my mental health, and rather makes it worse. An alternative to this is cleaning up your space. This comes in many different forms, and is a great way to distract yourself with something that is actually contributing positively to your mental health. It doesn’t even have to be when you’re stressed. Boredom and restlessness can also be eased by decluttering. This could be your bedroom, kitchen, desk space, files on your computer, old receipts from your tote bag, makeup drawer, etc. You can declutter pretty much anything. Afterwards, it’ll leave you feeling put together and in control. Next time you think of picking up your phone due to boredom or any other reasons, try to put on a good playlist and declutter!