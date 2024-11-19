The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

At this point, I fear everyone has experienced the mindless pit that is doom scrolling. Whether this is on TikTok, Instagram reels, or even Youtube Shorts (I will never forgive YouTube for this), scrolling for hours not only leaves me fatigued, but feeling hollow. Ingesting large amounts of short-form content has not only killed my attention span, but has prevented me from doing any of my previously loved hobbies. However, after deleting TikTok completely and limiting my time on both Instagram and Youtube, I have been able to start doing things that are fulfilling and a good use of my time again. Here are some simple alternatives that replace spending hours on social media: