Step Into East Falls: Six Walkable Spots Near Campus

Whether you’re just settling into your first year or you’re an upperclassman looking for new activities, chances are the first places you’ve heard about since arriving at Jefferson are the usual suspects in Manayunk and Center City—the restaurants, shops, and museums that everyone knows and loves. When I first started at Jefferson, those felt like the only options anyone ever talked about. I remember wondering: isn’t there anything worth exploring right here in our own backyard?

Many college students don’t have cars (especially if you’re a first-year), and let’s be honest—Septa is not the most ideal form of transportation. And besides, sometimes you want to save yourself the money and the trouble of gas, parking, or fares, and enjoy a sweet walk instead.

There are many hidden gems within walking distance from campus, many of which I didn’t even discover until well into my time here. So, in honor of the new school year, I’ve compiled a list of local destinations you can actually walk to.