Step Into East Falls: Six Walkable Spots Near Campus

Whether you’re just settling into your first year or you’re an upperclassman looking for new activities, chances are the first places you’ve heard about since arriving at Jefferson are the usual suspects in Manayunk and Center City—the restaurants, shops, and museums that everyone knows and loves. When I first started at Jefferson, those felt like the only options anyone ever talked about. I remember wondering: isn’t there anything worth exploring right here in our own backyard?
Many college students don’t have cars (especially if you’re a first-year), and let’s be honest—Septa is not the most ideal form of transportation. And besides, sometimes you want to save yourself the money and the trouble of gas, parking, or fares, and enjoy a sweet walk instead.
There are many hidden gems within walking distance from campus, many of which I didn’t even discover until well into my time here. So, in honor of the new school year, I’ve compiled a list of local destinations you can actually walk to.
- Wissahickon Valley Park
-
Starting with my recent favorite: the Wissahickon, which basically surrounds our campus and has much to explore. It has winding trails, and many little spots that feel like a fairy garden. Blue Bell Park is a picnic area about a 30-minute walk from Main Campus. From there, you can get onto the Orange Trail, which leads to so many gems, like the Paper Trail Bike Cafe and Historic Rittenhouse.
- C&C Creamery
-
This sweet little ice cream shop is just past the Henry Ave Bridge, and they have a huge selection of ice creams, shakes, and water ice to choose from!
- East Falls Farmers Market
-
Every Saturday from 10am to 1pm, local vendors set up right on Ridge Ave with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items—I bought my favorite pair of earrings there!
- Vault & Vine
-
This cafe has it all—delicious matcha, a wide selection of plants for sale, an adorable gift shop, the kindest baristas, and scenic seating. This is one of my favorite study spots and almost too close to campus.
- Free Library
-
If you’re not already a library member, now is the time! There are so many perks to joining the library, and The East Falls branch is small but underrated. They also host open book “sales” (donations only), a few times a semester.
- Wissahickon Brewery
-
A short walk from Rave side, this brewery has a laid-back atmosphere with plenty of outdoor seating and amazing coffee! It’s a great place to hang out with friends on a nice afternoon.