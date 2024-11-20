This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

It took long enough, but we’ve officially felt that bite in the air that we’ve all been waiting for (and it looks like it’s here to stay this time). Now, don’t get me wrong I love the cold weather, but after the first couple weeks it can get very discouraging — we run out of ideas and we all get tired of putting effort into our outfits. Here are some simple things you can do to add extra flare to your look while staying warm this winter:

wear proper gear

First, let’s cover the basics. Every year when the cold weather rolls around, I see way too many people walking around with no hat, no gloves, and not even a jacket! Meanwhile, I’m over here as bundled as possible and still shivering. So, do yourself a favor and get some proper gear. Not only will you be so much warmer, but you are also adding more to your outfit. Take advantage of this chance to throw on lots of additional pieces. Wearing a pair of gloves, a scarf, and maybe a cute hat or earmuffs will automatically make you feel more dressed up than you were before. It gives you a chance to color coordinate and add more dimension to the look too.

Don’t be afraid of color

I mentioned color coordination in the last point, but really, this is always the answer! Maybe match your shoes to your scarf, or your hat to your pants, or your earrings to your sweater! Whatever works for you — and have some fun with it! Neutrals are awesome for this. They are very versatile and easy to coordinate. But, also remember that everything doesn’t have to be neutral all the time. Life is short, you’re young — wear fun colors! My go-to color to accessorize with, especially in the fall, is red (which is sort of a neutral itself, but much more bold and exciting). Lately, I’ve also been leaning a lot toward purples and blues, which I don’t typically reach for, so it’s been a refreshing change.

prints and textures

Just like color, these are so fun to play around with and can make an outfit much more interesting. I always try to add one piece that either has an interesting texture or a fun print.

as always, add some jewelry

This part is dedicated to my love of statement earrings. If my outfit is feeling plain, or I don’t feel like putting in much effort that day, I’ll throw my hair up and wear some dangly earrings. Pair them with some rings on your fingers, and your outfit is instantly elevated. I personally love turquoise accents in my jewelry because it’s such a unique color that really stands out in any look.

turtlenecks are timeless

A turtleneck is truly a capsule piece that will never fail you. I love wearing them on their own, but they are also great to layer with! Rather than just wearing a simple crew-neck or v-neck, I’ll put a turtleneck underneath for some added dimension and warmth.

hairstyles are key