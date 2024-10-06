Stand Tall and Stand Out: A Guide to Clothing Brands for Tall Woman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

As a 6’2” girl who loves to shop, finding clothes that fit can be a real struggle. The main reason is that most clothing stores only have sizes like XS, S, M, L, or XL. As the sizes go up, the clothes get wider… not taller. I always have a tough time finding clothes that are long enough. Thankfully, some stores have increased their size ranges to include taller versions of their traditional sizes.

I have had the most luck with two in-store brands, American Eagle, and Old Navy. Both stores typically only have jeans in tall sizes. Their sweatpants, leggings, and joggers are only regular-sized. I was lucky to find a pair of tall yoga pants at Old Navy that were returned from an online order. Both brands sell all their pants in tall sizes online, but their in-store sizes only apply to jeans. I prefer in-store shopping over online shopping because I like to try the clothes on before I make the purchase. Often, even if the size is labeled tall, it is still not always long enough.

Recently, I have been obsessed with an online company called American Tall, specializing in tall clothing for men and women. Due to their specialization, I have found that their clothing is true to size, and I rarely have returned any clothing I buy from here. Their styles are extremely cute and trendy, and they come in many colors and lengths. Their jeans come in 35- and 37-inch inseams, which is fantastic because most other companies only go up to size 32 inseam. They even have specialty items like scrubs, swimsuits, and jumpsuits that are usually difficult to find with long legs and torsos.

I have also heard of a brand called Asos, which has many tall sizes in dresses, jeans, pants, and jumpsuits. I have never purchased anything from Asos before, but many of my close friends have recommended that I try it. Their website features many unique and ontrend styles to fit various fashion tastes. I am excited to try this brand and see if I can add some Asos to my wardrobe.

Fortunately, more brands are starting to specialize in tall clothing for females. Thankfully, size inclusivity is becoming standard amongst many in-store and online clothing companies. Hopefully, future brands will begin to include in-store tall sizes for every item to make shopping easier for everyone!