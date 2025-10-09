Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Standing around a variety of pumpkins
Standing around a variety of pumpkins
Photo by Briana Tozour from Unsplash
Jefferson | Life

Special Events to Look Forward to in October

Praapti Tripathy Student Contributor, Jefferson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October has to be one of my favorite months, as well as being one of the most fun. Some of the events I’m looking forward to in October are Halloween because I love to dress up and just go out with friends. From Friday to Saturday I will be doing “halloweekend” with friends by going to frats and dressing up as different characters.

Besides “halloweekend”, fall break is also approaching so I’m really excited for that since it’s much needed relaxation from midterms. My plan is just chilling at home, maybe meeting some hometown friends and volunteering at a hospital. Also, pumpkin picking is another event i’m looking forward to since I love spending time with nature and just collecting pumpkins in general for decoration.

Praapti Tripathy

Jefferson '27

I'm a second year biochemistry major at Thomas Jefferson University, this is my first year writing for Her Campus. Ever since elementary school, I always loved writing about any topics and I'm very grateful to get a chance to write using this platform. About me is that I was raised and born in New Jersey. In my spare time, I love to dance, play badminton and run, and spend time with family and friends. I also like to write sometimes because with writing, it allows me to express more about myself. I hope through Her Campus, it gives me the opportunity to improve my writing skills and to inspire women. As well as the audience getting to know about my experiences and opinions through my writing and hearing other women voice out about themselves as well!