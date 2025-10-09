Special Events to Look Forward to in October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October has to be one of my favorite months, as well as being one of the most fun. Some of the events I’m looking forward to in October are Halloween because I love to dress up and just go out with friends. From Friday to Saturday I will be doing “halloweekend” with friends by going to frats and dressing up as different characters.

Besides “halloweekend”, fall break is also approaching so I’m really excited for that since it’s much needed relaxation from midterms. My plan is just chilling at home, maybe meeting some hometown friends and volunteering at a hospital. Also, pumpkin picking is another event i’m looking forward to since I love spending time with nature and just collecting pumpkins in general for decoration.