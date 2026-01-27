She’s Here: Columbina Finally Joins the Genshin Impact Roster

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Columbina. A character that I’ve had my eye on since the moment she was revealed 3 years ago. It feels almost dramatic to say the stars had aligned, but that pretty much how it felt. I hadn’t touched the game in weeks and had no intention of trying to play the game anytime soon.

If you’re wondering, the game is called Genshin Impact! I’m not some pro player with elite characters, perfectly rolled artifacts, or someone who has mountains of the in-game currency, primogems, stacked up. I’m just an average player who’s been around since launch and is now far too invested in the game’s story, world, and routine to walk away.

When they announced that Columbina would finally be playable and that her story involved the main quest, I instantly carved out at the very least an hour for her every day. I explored a bunch of regions that I had ignored, tackled world quests that I’d been putting off, and fought a bunch of enemies that I would have otherwise avoided due to their strength. Every chest I opened, every boss I defeated, and every quest completed felt like one tiny step closer to achieving my goal.

Yesterday, I dumped every primogem I had collected over the past few weeks into her banner. Thankfully, I actually got her. Realistically, I doubt I’ll go through that level of dedication again unless another character like Columbina, whose story I actually like, comes along. For now, I’m just enjoying the fact that after 3 years, she’s finally in my roster.