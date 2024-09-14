September is one of my favorite months because it’s the perfect transition from Summer to Fall. The air is getting a bit more crisp, but it’s still warm enough to go out and have some fun! Here are some perfect date ideas for the month of September (and for the rest of fall too). Most of these ideas are very budget friendly and some do not cost anything at all! Even though these are “date” ideas, these are also all great things to do with a friend, or even alone. Dates are an important part of any relationship – including ones with your friends, and yourself!
- Picnic
September has to be the month with the most perfect picnic weather! Grab a comfy blanket, put together some snacks/sandwiches, and find a nice park! It’s so simple, super cheap, and it could be really romantic too!
- fall festivals
There are loads of fun festivals and events to go to in Philly around this time of year, so definitely try to take advantage of them! Here’s a list of some things going on this month: :
- Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show (9/20-9/22)
- South Street & Brauhaus Schmitz’ Oktoberfests (9/21)
- Northern Liberties Fall Night Market (9/25)
- Midtown Village Fall Festival (9/28)
- The Block Party on South Street (9/28)
- Fishtown Festival (9/28)
- Apple picking
This wouldn’t be an Autumn date list without apple picking! This is such a fun way to spend the day with someone you love – and even better if you bake something afterwards with the apples you picked!
- Build-a-bear
No one is ever too old for Build-a-Bear! I think it could be so fun to go and make a sweet little stuffed animal with someone special! I especially like this idea for Autumn because who wouldn’t want a new cozy addition to their room for the colder weather.
- Thrifting
This is always my favorite time of year to thrift because it’s so easy to find comfy clothes for layering. I think this is especially great to do on a date because you can have so much fun styling clothes for each other.
- Take a class together
This is a great opportunity to learn something new together that maybe you’ve never done before. Some ideas that I think could be fun:
- Pottery
- Cooking class
- Painting with a Twist