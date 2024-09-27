The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since we are more than halfway through September, I am presenting you with a list of books that have been released or will be released in the upcoming week. I hope you enjoy this list of books and have some new reads to take you through the end of this month.

Wild Eyes by Elsie Silver This is the second book in Elsie Silver’s Rose Hill series about four single dads in a Rocky Mountains lake town awaiting their happy endings. This particular book is about Weston Belmont, a horse trainer and single dad who is literally the most perfect gentleman, and Skylar Stone, country music star with a heart of gold. Wild Eyes comforts every part of your heart because you not only fall in love with these characters together, but also their individual personalities as they mesh their lives together to create the most beautiful found family. These characters prove that while it may not be easy to get the things you want, you have to fight for a connection and love so beautifully. This book fits the tropes of single dad romance, found family, friends to lovers, and bantering lovers, as well as having the most beautiful quotes that can make you cry and laugh at the same time. Released on September 3rd, 2024. Between Desire and Denial by Shain Rose This is the fourth book in the Hardy Billionaire Brothers Series based on the love stories of the Hardy brothers. This book is about Dimitri Hardy, real estate tycoon and businessman extraordinaire, and Olive, jack of all trades and the best PA ever. Between Desire and Denial is about learning to trust and to fall in love when the world has always taught you families and love is fake. Dimitri and Olive’s love story helps you believe that even though love is scary, if your partner is truly supportive then falling in love can be the most beautiful experience in the world. Featured tropes include fake dating, kind of friends to lovers, forced proximity, and the most obsessed hero. Released on September 17th, 2024. My Rules by T. L. Swan This is the second book in the Kingston Lane series where T.L. Swan creates love stories in a world of luxury. This book is about Blake Grayson, a neighbor and all-around player, and Rebecca, an unconditional lover. My Rules entails two people who may or may not be perfect for each other, but learning to fall in love as they strive towards different goals in their lives. This love story takes you through a journey of realizing that maybe Mr. Wrong is really Mr. Right. This book has tropes of friends to lovers, not realizing the person you are around is right for you, and miscommunication/misunderstanding. Released on September 17th, 2024. The Unplanned Wedding by L. Steele This is the third book in The Davenports Series following the family as patriarch Arthur pushes his grandsons to get married and continue the Davenport Empire and lineage. This book is about Knox Davenport, CEO of the Davenport Group and former marine, and June Donnelly, assistant extraordinaire and the sweetest woman alive. The Unplanned Wedding is about the push and pull between two individuals where one is in complete denial over their feelings (Knox), and the other is in complete understanding of them (June). This book is about learning to trust people and their love for you when you are scared of losing something so special, a journey that most people have to experience in life. The tropes in this book are forced proximity, boss and employee relationship, fake relationship, marriage of convenience, and an overly possessive hero with a strong but submissive heroine. Released on September 19th, 2024. Pucking Sweet by Emily Rath This is the third book in the Jacksonville Rays Hockey series about hockey players falling in love. This book is about Poppy St. James, Director of Public Relations for hockey team Jacksonville Rays, and defensemen Lukas Novikov and Colton Morrow. This book is a complete “why choose” romance where love is scary and unknown but is worth exploring, especially with your soulmates. These three individuals learn to not just fall in love with each other but to also understand the sacrifices that can come with loving one another and how they are worth it. Tropes featured in this book are MMF dynamic, why choose, hockey romance, surprise pregnancy, and found family. Released on September 24th, 2024. The Wingman by Stephanie Archer This is the third book in the Vancouver Storm hockey series about hockey players creating their own love stories while playing their favorite game. This book is about Hayden Owens, hockey defenseman and best friend, and Darcy, who’s new to the dating game. The Wingman shows how self-confidence and self-love will help you find true love because once you accept yourself, only then will you be able to accept someone else loving you. This book is about how your best friend forever can be the most perfect boyfriend when you give him the chance. The book’s tropes are best friends to lovers, roommates to lovers, dating coach, hockey romance, and banter for days. Released on September 26th, 2024.

P.S. These books are on the mature side so if you prefer reading more cleaner romances these books may not be for you.

I have read some of these books while the others are on my to-be read list, so I expect that you will relish these reads as much as I did. September can be an overwhelming month with school restarting and following a new routine, so hopefully these books provide you a lovely outlet. Have fun reading!