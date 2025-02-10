Secret Admirer or Secret Supporter? Ways to Show Kindness on Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is often associated with romance, but it’s also a great opportunity to spread kindness and appreciation to the people around you. Whether it’s friends, classmates, professors, or even strangers, small gestures can go a long way in brightening someone’s day. This year, consider being a secret supporter – someone who spreads love, encouragement, and positivity around campus without expecting anything in return. Here are some simple and meaningful ways to make Valentine’s Day special for everyone:

Leave anonymous notes of encouragement: A handwritten note with a kind message can make someone’s day. Leave sticky notes with uplifting words on desks, in the library, or on dorm room doors. A simple “You’re doing amazing!” or “You are loved!” can be a powerful reminder for someone who needs it. Compliment someone (genuinely!): Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to spread positivity with words. Compliment someone on their outfit, their smile, or their hard work. A genuine, unexpected compliment can boost someone’s confidence and create a ripple effect of kindness. Pay it forward: Buy coffee for the person in line behind you, leave extra change in a vending machine, or surprise a friend with their favorite snack. Small acts of generosity can make someone’s day a little brighter. Write appreciative notes for professors and staff: Take a moment to thank your professors, advisors, or campus workers who make college life better. A simple “Thank you for everything you do!” can mean more than you realize. You can drop off a note at their office or send an appreciative email. Organize a Valentine’s card drop-off: Gather some friends and create homemade Valentine’s cards. Then, drop them off at random dorm rooms, study spaces, or even the campus mailroom to surprise students who may not be expecting anything this year. Be a good listener: Sometimes, the best gift you can give someone is your time and attention. If a friend is feeling down or overwhelmed, be there to listen without judgment. Offer support, and remind them that they are valued and cared for. Spread love beyond campus: Consider volunteering at a local shelter, donating to a cause, or writing letters to hospital patients or nursing home residents. Valentine’s Day is about all forms of love, and helping others is one of the purest ways to express it. Simply check in on someone: Reach out to a friend, classmate, or even an acquaintance you haven’t spoken to in a while. A simple “Hey, thinking of you! Hope you’re having a great day” text can mean so much more than you think.

Kindness is contagious! Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be all about romance – it can be a day to lift others up, spread positivity, and remind people they are not alone. Whether through a small note, a kind word, or a thoughtful action, being a secret supporter can make a huge impact. So this February 14th, challenge yourself to make someone’s day a little brighter – you never know who might need it the most.