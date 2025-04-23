Reflecting on Spring Semester 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Spring semester really went fast and I can’t believe it’s almost about to come to an end! It’s crazy that I’ll be an incoming junior soon! So far, spring semester has been better than fall semester in terms of grades, study methods, time management, and overall, going to more Her Campus events and just spending time with friends and family! I feel my time management has significantly improved compared to last semester because during weekdays, I would always spend my time to studying and teaching myself content from classes. On the weekends, I go out or just stay in with friends and family! Even when studying, I also take the time to get tutoring from peers and go to my professors’ office hours for help. This balance has helped me to take a break from school somewhat, but also dedicate my time to studying and earning better grades.

Attending Her Campus events such as the Wicked movie night, the Her Campus birthday bash, and more, I’ve truly learnt so much and I am so glad that I spent some time with every member that is part of our chapter. The upcoming event that I’m looking forward to is our end of year picnic on the 24th of April. I think it will be a blast to be with everyone and will be a moment to cherish, as well as getting to celebrate the end of the year together! In my social life too, I take time to spend time with friends whether it’s studying together, going to the city, having movie nights, and or any other activities. Many of these things definitely made me closer to some of my friends I met last semester and showed me what friendship really is. That is what I want to reflect on based on my semester, and so far, this semester has been going well for me. I am just praying that I do well on my finals. I want to say that since we’re gearing up for finals season, please don’t give up and pass and overall make the best of this semester! You all got this!