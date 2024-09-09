Reclaiming Your Zen: Solutions for Navigating Shared Living Spaces in College 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now, more than ever, we live in a culture that promotes consumption so heavily it’s almost suffocating. With the dramatic rise in social media influencing, it’s impossible to participate online without the pressure of the latest trends and ‘must have’ products.

Sure, we can blame it on consumer culture, or maybe the fact that advertisements are directed towards women who, after all, drive more than 80% of all consumer purchasing decisions (Forbes 2019). The truth is if young woman want to live without the burden of poor financial decision making, it requires a lifestyle adjustment.

So, step back and take inventory:

What do you own?

What do you need?

How sustainable are these habits in the long run?

I am not here to tell you what to do. I am simply here to share my experiences as a very poor college girl seeking to live peacefully and productively.

This fall, over a million students have moved to begin the college semester. Whether you are packing your things in a small car, truck, trailer, or U-Haul, it’s important to consider your next steps. Many students are living on their own for the very first time and living with new people for the very first time. Every household is different, but finding a system that works for your household is a process that never ends.

The first thing you can do upon settling into a living space is to keep your side of the street clean. Collecting and storing stuff is more problematic than you would think. A lot of the time, stress can be rooted to lifestyle habits like collecting and storing things you do not need but wish to save. The “Just-in-Case” items will take over your life. Wasted space is wasted energy.

The first mistake a lot of students make when moving in is bringing too many things for the fear of not having enough supplies. Communication with those you are planning to live with is the first great step to take. You finally understand what you have and what you still need once you are moved in.

The second mistake is the Target Haul. New stuff is great and refreshing and exciting. Old, outdated Target stuff that collects dust years later – not so great. So, when you set off on a home shopping adventure, make a list and stick to that list.

If an item you want is not on the list, run through a quick mental checklist:

How much does it cost?

Is it worth it?

What will I use it for?

Will I still have this in a year? Two?

Does this item accommodate for my current living space?

Would my roommates enjoy/use it too?

Can I find a more versatile solution to avoid a trendy purchase?

This can seem a bit excessive, especially because shopping is more of an activity rather than a chore. I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it, right? WRONG. Habits are formed from repetition and if you continue to give in to your temporary wants, it will add up and create unwanted static in your living space and in your brain.

Mindful living is not just an aesthetic choice. It’s a sustainable solution to live with intention and to be more productive. This is especially important while you begin or continue college. Do not expect to be lounging around your apartment or dorm in your new fuzzy robe and pink slippers with coffee and a book. You are going to be busy! You are meeting new people, going out, going to class, or studying. Do not bind yourself to a living space that has to constantly be maintained. It will only hold you back!

Remember, achieving a harmonious and functional living space isn’t about perfection; it’s about balance and intention. Embrace the art of mindful living by assessing what truly enhances your daily life and letting go of what doesn’t. The choices you make now, from how you furnish your space to how you interact with your roommates, will set the tone for a more organized, happy environment.

Good Luck!