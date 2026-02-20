Ramadan Mubarak!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many non-Muslims hear about Ramadan starting for Muslims and wonder “what is it?,” or they just know it is a time when Muslims are fasting, but Ramadan is so much more than that. Wednesday, February 18, 2026, is the first night of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar (one of the 12 lunar months) observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a time of fasting, reflection, charity, and community.

Adult Muslims who are healthy and able will fast from sunrise to sunset each day of the month (and yes, that also means no water). Children may fast as well, but it is not required for them. Fasting during Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink but has a deeper meaning. Fasting is a way to practice spiritual discipline; it promotes self-control and mindfulness, which are intended to train Muslims to avoid harmful and unethical behaviors. It makes you very conscious of your behavior. Experiencing hunger also serves as a reminder that others are less fortunate, facing poverty or food insecurity, which is why Ramadan is an important time to give charity to those who need it.

During Ramadan, many families will gather and spend much more time together at Iftar, the main meal of the day, which occurs at sunset after the call to prayer for Maghrib (the fourth prayer of the day). Fast is traditionally broken with a date, and water is followed by Maghrib prayer, before actually sitting down to eat Iftar. Families usually cook traditional dishes and such for Iftar, and these dishes differ from culture to culture. There is also a pre-fasting meal in the early morning. Muslims wake up before the first light of dawn to eat a meal called Suhoor, meant to sustain the body during the fasting day. The time for Suhoor ends at the first light of dawn, which marks the beginning of the fast for that day.

During the month, after the last of the five daily prayers, Isha, Muslims also perform a special prayer called Taraweeh. Usually, Taraweeh is prayed in congregation at the Masjid, but it can also be performed at home. The month ends at the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr (the Festival of Breaking the Fast), which is on the first day of the next lunar month, Shawwal. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated for 3 consecutive days, and you do not fast during Eid. The celebration on the first day begins with a special morning prayer at the Mosque called Salat al-Fitr. Afterwards, a sermon is also delivered, advising Muslims on good practices, giving advice, and encouraging zakat (almsgiving).

For Eid, my family (and many others) dress in festive clothing (usually traditional and/or formal) and go to the Masjid together before spending the day celebrating. My family’s celebration usually consists of eating lavish meals the aunties prepare, visiting other family members, and just spending time with those we hold dear. Many young people also receive presents on Eid, as well as Eidi, which is a tradition in Muslim cultures in which older family members and friends give money to you as a symbol of love and celebration (Eidi money is also given amongst adults to other adults and is usually in much larger amounts).

Ramadan Mubarak to all observers, and may the month be easy and full of blessings for you.