Places to Get Matcha in the Heart of Philadelphia

Even though I do not attend college in Center City, Philadelphia, The Jefferson East Falls campus is a 15-minute train ride to the city. I find myself in the city for multiple reasons, whether to conduct research or just to hang out with friends. And so, over my three years of figuring Philly out, I have come to realize that I have had the best matcha and coffee in Philly. I’ve written a lot of articles of good coffee shops in East Falls, PA. But for this one, I will share some coffee shops that offer good matcha drinks in the city.

Thank you, Thank you

A cute little, small shop on the corner of Sansom Street. They offer a small selection of drinks, and they are famous for their matcha, so I decided to try it, and I get why people said that. Their matcha is not overly sweet and they offer macadamia milk, which a lot of coffee shops don’t offer. I’m not a fan of nut/oat base milks, just because a lot of them have unnecessary additives, but occasionally If I stumble upon a café that has a fun variety, like macadamia, I tend to get it.

Jiggy

Something I really liked about their matcha was how they added honey instead of syrup when I asked. Shockingly, I’ve come to realize a lot of places don’t offer honey instead of syrup! In my opinion, honey should be a standard ingredient at a coffee shop. Their matcha has a very earthy taste also.

Time & Peace

I love this place’s coffee and matcha. I know I’m supposed to be talking about matcha, but their coffee is something worth trying. I usually get the honey cinnamon latte or just a regular honey matcha. And it is the perfect sweetness, and you don’t feel crappy after drinking a large mug of it since it consisted of honey as the sweetener. This place also has a cozy environment for working.

