Places to Get Matcha in the Heart of Philadelphia

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Even though I do not attend college in Center City, Philadelphia, The Jefferson East Falls campus is a 15-minute train ride to the city. I find myself in the city for multiple reasons, whether to conduct research or just to hang out with friends. And so, over my three years of figuring Philly out, I have come to realize that I have had the best matcha and coffee in Philly. I’ve written a lot of articles of good coffee shops in East Falls, PA. But for this one, I will share some coffee shops that offer good matcha drinks in the city.

Thank you, Thank you

A cute little, small shop on the corner of Sansom Street. They offer a small selection of drinks, and they are famous for their matcha, so I decided to try it, and I get why people said that. Their matcha is not overly sweet and they offer macadamia milk, which a lot of coffee shops don’t offer. I’m not a fan of nut/oat base milks, just because a lot of them have unnecessary additives, but occasionally If I stumble upon a café that has a fun variety, like macadamia, I tend to get it.

Jiggy

Something I really liked about their matcha was how they added honey instead of syrup when I asked. Shockingly, I’ve come to realize a lot of places don’t offer honey instead of syrup! In my opinion, honey should be a standard ingredient at a coffee shop. Their matcha has a very earthy taste also.

Time & Peace

I love this place’s coffee and matcha. I know I’m supposed to be talking about matcha, but their coffee is something worth trying. I usually get the honey cinnamon latte or just a regular honey matcha. And it is the perfect sweetness, and you don’t feel crappy after drinking a large mug of it since it consisted of honey as the sweetener. This place also has a cozy environment for working.