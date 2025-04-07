The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With a community smaller than NYC, Philly influencers are often overlooked but never understated. Here are four Philadelphia-based creators who capture the essence of city life surrounding Jefferson’s campus.

Bran Flakezz

Amassing over 200k followers on Instagram and hitting 1 million on TikTok, Bran Flakezz is exactly as he describes himself: Gay Chaos. You might recognize him from viral moments like Leopard Print Jeans Gate, Halley Kate Core, or his heartfelt support of small Philly businesses. Fun fact—Bran actually attended Jefferson’s East Falls Campus as a fellow FMM major! Follow @Bran_Flakezz on Instagram for a dose of city pride and possibly your new favorite Philly comedian.

Cass and the City

New to the city or always on the hunt for what’s fresh? Cass and the City is your girl. Cass explores Philadelphia and its surrounding areas, uncovering special events, top-tier food spots, and standout small businesses, many of which are Black-owned. No matter what neighborhood you’re in, she’s got a rec for you. Follow @Cass_andthecity on TikTok and Instagram to stay in the know.

Philly Food Ladies

If being a foodie is your top priority, you’ll want to check out Philly Food Ladies on TikTok. Each video gives a full review of their latest dining spot, many of which you might’ve never discovered otherwise. Their picks often cater to the adventurous eater, but there’s something for everyone in their lineup.

Madison Chamberlain

Another Jefferson alum, Madison Chamberlain handmakes custom wedding designs with a focus on bridal veils. Each piece is truly one of a kind, with unique shapes, embellishments, and plenty of sparkle. I followed Madison before I ever knew her Jefferson connection and was immediately mesmerized by her creations for some of life’s most meaningful moments. From a heart-shaped veil with ruffled red trim to a floor-length pink veil embossed with bows, the options at Chamberlain’s studio feel endless. Follow @MadisonChamberlain_ on Instagram and TikTok to see the magic for yourself.