This past weekend, I had the wonderful opportunity to go to New York Fashion Week through Jefferson NY Fashion Immersion for the weekend. Through this, I not only got to experience the New York fashion world, but be immersed in it.

One of the highlights of this weekend was our meeting with the designer and founder of Vex Clothing, Laura P. Our assignment throughout the semester is to create a brand extension for the Vex Clothing brand, which focuses primarily on latex clothing and accessories. This brand has been seen on a lot of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chappell Roan, and Tate McRae. Our concept was 1950’s beachwear and we were able to get great feedback from her on our concept.

My favorite part in general was the fashion shows that we were able to attend of course. In all, we attended 8 shows including: David Antonio, Cabure Menswear, Bohn Jsell, Ofelia Otello, Eriko Wear, Toussain Lea, Jaer Caban, and Christian Colorado. Throughout these shows, one thing that stuck out to me was the creativity and themes that flowed throughout the designer’s collections. The attention to detail was extremely obvious and the eye-catching prints and colors stuck out to me the most. As I was watching the show, I loved how it was clear that there was a theme that the designer wanted to convey and it was fun trying to piece that theme together. The music also played a huge factor, being so loud that you can feel it in your soul. I found it so interesting that some designers chose to do contrasting music while others chose music that goes with the vibes of their collection.

After the second show, we had the chance to talk to Moore, the head of thelabNYFW and the person in charge of putting on the show. We got valuable insight into how shows are put on, as well as valuable raw advice of the fashion industry. A main takeaway I took away from that talk is the importance of connections and to never burn any bridges.

The best part of this weekend has to be when I met Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of JFK, in the streets of New York. I had been a huge fan of him for a while and could not believe my eyes when I saw him on his bike just standing there! I took the opportunity to go talk to him and he was super nice and took pictures with us.

Overall, this weekend was the best one even and I am so thankful that I got to participate in this opportunity!