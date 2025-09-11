Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Jefferson | Life > Academics

New Semester, New Me

Praapti Tripathy Student Contributor, Jefferson University
As junior year begins, I just want to enter with a positive attitude and have a positive mindset as to how things will approach in the semester. Although I’m taking 16 credits this semester, my classes are going to be challenging. Even though it will be tough to keep up with science classes, I will still remind myself to keep a positive attitude by going to office hours, tutoring sessions, and just arranging more time to study.

I also want to balance my social and academics, so I will stay organized by making a calendar for myself just to track whatever plans I have with friends as well as allocating study sessions for my classes. Not only that, but I want to try to go to the gym more at least once a week because for me it’s important to stay fit and on top of that to eat properly. As for someone who is stepping into pre-med, I also want to try to be more active in pre-med extracurricular activities and take part in opportunities such as volunteering and shadowing. I know the key for me to stay successful in my goals this semester is to maintain a consistent schedule and receive guidance in order for me to be on top of the game!

Praapti Tripathy

Jefferson '27

I'm a second year biochemistry major at Thomas Jefferson University, this is my first year writing for Her Campus. Ever since elementary school, I always loved writing about any topics and I'm very grateful to get a chance to write using this platform. About me is that I was raised and born in New Jersey. In my spare time, I love to dance, play badminton and run, and spend time with family and friends. I also like to write sometimes because with writing, it allows me to express more about myself. I hope through Her Campus, it gives me the opportunity to improve my writing skills and to inspire women. As well as the audience getting to know about my experiences and opinions through my writing and hearing other women voice out about themselves as well!