New Semester, New Me

As junior year begins, I just want to enter with a positive attitude and have a positive mindset as to how things will approach in the semester. Although I’m taking 16 credits this semester, my classes are going to be challenging. Even though it will be tough to keep up with science classes, I will still remind myself to keep a positive attitude by going to office hours, tutoring sessions, and just arranging more time to study.

I also want to balance my social and academics, so I will stay organized by making a calendar for myself just to track whatever plans I have with friends as well as allocating study sessions for my classes. Not only that, but I want to try to go to the gym more at least once a week because for me it’s important to stay fit and on top of that to eat properly. As for someone who is stepping into pre-med, I also want to try to be more active in pre-med extracurricular activities and take part in opportunities such as volunteering and shadowing. I know the key for me to stay successful in my goals this semester is to maintain a consistent schedule and receive guidance in order for me to be on top of the game!