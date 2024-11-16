Need to Take a Quick Break? Best Relaxation Spots on Campus 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes we just need to step out of reality for a second and take a deep breath. As a college student though, it can feel difficult to take a break during the day when people are all around. Over the past semester, I have mastered the art of finding the perfect spot with very few students around. Whether it’s a quick 5-minute mental reset or a 1-hour recharge, all of these spots are a quiet oasis perfect for any day.

The Patio on the Roof of Kanbar: I love spending time on the patio when the weather is nice and I just need some fresh air. There are usually very few people up here and always an Adirondack chair available. The warm rays of the sun, the cool breeze, and minimal noise will make the patio above Kanbar, a great spot to get away from the daily stressors of life.

The Water Fountain Outside Tuttleman: The sound of water splashing is incredibly relaxing and has always helped me find peace. Whenever I just need to take a minute to collect myself and reset, I like to find a bench to sit on and take some deep breaths. The sound of rushing water coupled with the fresh air of nature makes this spot an absolute gem.

Hammock Posts Outside Ravenhill Dining Hall: I have enjoyed spending time outside when I am on the Ravenhill side of campus, and putting my hammock up on the posts outside of the dining hall has been so much fun! I love looking up at the sky and just swaying in the breeze. Especially on the weekends, very few people are outside, so I love taking advantage of the quiet and relaxing atmosphere.

Wissahickon Trail: Just a short walk off the main campus is the most beautiful ossias of nature in Philadelphia. The Wissahickon park system is a massive collection of trails and forests. It is so convenient to our campus and the perfect place to take a break. I have loved going on walks with friends or just taking a moment to myself by basking in nature’s beauty.

The 2nd Floor Library Study Lounge: This last relaxation spot is perfect for all types of weather, but you still get to enjoy the beauty of nature. These study rooms are quite large with massive windows spanning the entire wall. It is extremely quiet upstairs and great for the moments when you need a minute to yourself.

I hope one of these spots becomes your new go-to place when you need to take a little break from the rush of college life!