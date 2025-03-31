My Newest Favorite Beauty Product Dupe (Trader Joe’s Edition)   

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trader Joe’s, the trendy neighborhood grocery store chain, has released many sweet treats and snack items that have gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok. But did you know that Trader Joe’s doesn’t just stock excellent snacks and desserts? This grocery store has its own beauty products, many of which have also gone viral over the years. One especially popular line is the “Brazil Nut,” as its products are an impressive dupe for a very popular fragrance and body care brand.

Sol de Janeiro is an American beauty brand known for its summery vibe, luscious body butters, and unique fragrance mists. One of the most popular products from Sol de Janeiro is its Cheirosa 62 hair & body mist, a vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel fragrance. This fragrance mist and its paired body butter, the “Brazilian Bum Bum Cream,” was a smash hit on TikTok and, to date, is one of Sol De Janeiro’s top scents. Trader Joe’s “Brazil Nut” line was the brand’s take on Cheirosa 62, with its version of the Bum Bum Cream becoming one of the most popular dupes available. Unfortunately, as of now, the Brazil Nut Body Butter is no longer on Trader Joe’s shelves, but fear not.

The newest Sol De Janeiro dupe that Trader Joe’s has dropped is of Sol De Janeiro’s Delícia Drench body butter, Cheirosa 59. The “Ultra Rich Body Butter” is a limited-edition winter product containing the highest percentage of shea butter in any of Trader Joe’s previously released body butters for maximum skin hydration. The body butter also contains other super moisturizing ingredients, such as coconut oil, passion fruit seed oil, and hyaluronic acid, which makes it an amazing product for those who have dry skin. This ultra-rich body butter is scented with warm vanilla and orchid, leaving your skin with a woody and irresistibly sweet scent.

This body butter is the first Trader Joe’s beauty product I have ever picked up and is also my first Sol De Janeiro dupe. As a long-time fan of the brand, I have collected many of the fragrances but have yet to dish out the $48 needed for a tub of matching body butter. I immediately fell in love after using Trader Joe’s body butter for the first time. The scent is almost completely identical to the original, and the formula for the body butter itself is to die for. I can confirm it is very moisturizing, and the fragrance isn’t too heavy. The one thing I regret is picking up only one tub. At a price point of $6.99 USD/8 oz, you just can’t go wrong. I know I will be making another trip to Trader Joe’s soon to grab a few more tubs of this limited-edition product. So, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly alternative to Sol De Janeiro, don’t miss out on this gem at Trader Joe’s—your skin (and wallet) will thank you!