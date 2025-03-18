The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

In my hometown which is about an hour and a half from Philadelphia there are, no joke, seven WAWA’s within 15 minutes of my house. The convivence, nostalgia, taste, and quality all make WAWA a go to in the Tristate area.

Personally, I had not started to go to WAWA frequently until starting high school. A new WAWA opened down the street from my high school and only a 5-minute walk from the campus. After football games, track meets, school dances, and after school, this WAWA was swamped with high schoolers. Due to the connivence of the WAWA, I started taking my sibling and I occasionally after track practice. But… once I signed up for their rewards program, I was hooked. This gas station has one of the most robust and enticing rewards programs of any other convivence store. The amount of free item coupons, and high discounts made my trips even more frequent. After the second year of high school, I was in a WAWA chokehold. My favorite item, currently, is the mac and cheese with old bay seasoning. WAWA’s mac and cheese is very unique due to its soup like consistency, which is simply cheese and large spiral noodles. Although this sounds rather unappetizing, I promise it is absolutely heavenly, especially when it’s piping hot.

WAWA is no longer just a place to get gas and grab a quick snack, it is a local staple that has graced many lucky people with delicious hoagies, drinks, sweets and a WAWA classic of Philadelphia Soft Pretzels.

WAWA was also a weekend pre meet staple for me. Before we left for the bus to head to an away meet for track and field, I would always stop by WAWA to grab a snack. My go-to was always a granola bar and raspberry lemonade. But honestly, all their WAWA brand bottled drinks are delicious.

Another reason WAWA stands out as a top tier gas station is the Made to Order Kiosk. These machines allow for endless hoagie combinations to make it just the way you like. Personally, an Italian “shorti” with banana peppers and provolone is always delicious. Also, the WAWA Made to Oder iced and hot coffee selection and price is unmatched. Compared to other convenient coffee chains, WAWA has just as delicious flavors at a nice price.

So, to wrap it all up, WAWA is a tri state area staple that has so much more than gas. The variety of sandwiches, drinks, snacks, and sweets makes WAWA one of best places to stop before any road trip!