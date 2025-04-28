The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.
- Grape is the best flavor of popsicle: Hear me out… the grape-flavored ice-cold treats are amazing! I have always loved anything grape-flavored, especially ice-cold popsicles. The last ones left in the box are always purple, but I never minded. The strong, sweet, and tangy taste of grapes has always been my favorite. The common idea among many grape haters is that anything flavored with grapes just tastes like the medicine one might have as a child.
- Cherry Pepsi Floats are superior to Root Beer Floats: Hear me out… root beer floats are overrated! While root beer floats are a classic summer treat, I much prefer Cherry Pepsi floats. As someone who is not a huge fan of root beer, I was hooked the minute I found that you can often get Cherry Pepsi in a float! Many ice cream shops that sell root beer floats also have a soda machine with cherry-flavored cola! The crisp, refreshing taste of cola with the fruity burst of cherry mixed in with creamy vanilla ice cream is a match made in heaven. In my opinion, the root beer flavor is too overpowering, while the Cherry Pepsi perfectly balances with the ice cream.
- Mint chocolate chip ice cream is on fire! Hear me out… mint chip ice cream does not taste like toothpaste! The refreshing mint flavor with crunchy chocolate pieces makes this ice cream a true masterpiece. Though this flavor is often accused of tasting like toothpaste, I wholeheartedly disagree! I have so much nostalgia associated with mint chocolate chip ice cream, as it was one of my favorites as a child. I still love this flavor and will always be in the mood for a cool scoop of mint chips!
- Freeze pops are better than snow cones: Hear me out… snow cones are only good for two bites! Personally, I have never eaten a snow cone where the entire second half was not completely unflavored snow. Call me crazy, but ice pops never fail to hit! The entire icy treat always has a strong flavor and never tastes bland! I know that snow cones are classic and nostalgic, but to me, they are never as good as the delicious little Freeze Pops (especially grape ;).
- Vanilla ice cream is better than chocolate ice cream! Hear me out… vanilla tastes good any time any day, but chocolate is much more limited! The versatility of vanilla ice cream is unmatched by any other ice cream flavor. Even on its own, the creamy, subtle, and nostalgic taste on a hot summer’s day always hits! Especially when it’s really warm out, the heavy chocolate flavor can be a bit overwhelming, while the vanilla flavor has smooth and delicate notes that pair well with the sun.