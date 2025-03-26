It is officially Spring — my absolute favorite season. There’s still a little chill in the air, but the weather is finally warming up, the flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, and the days are getting longer. This time of year is great because everything feels fresh and new. So, in honor of that, here are some things I love doing to kick off the Spring season:
- Clean, clean, clean
-
Spring cleaning is a must. The first thing I like to do as soon as the clocks change is deep clean my space. And I mean really clean. I vacuum, dust, and mop every corner, and I organize just about everything I own. It feels amazing to clear up any unneeded stuff that accumulated throughout the winter. Afterwards, I’ll take a nice long “everything shower,” and my space and I both feel much lighter.
- out with the old clothes, in with the new
-
This one goes along with the first point. As I transition my closet from winter to summer clothes, I put aside some things that I no longer need. I buy most of my clothes second-hand, so when I resell or donate them, it feels like I’m passing them along for the next person who will hopefully love them as much as I did. In general, this is also my favorite time to thrift/source quality clothing to resell on apps like Depop and Vinted. Goodwill Outlets are great for this – they require patience and persistence, but you can find some real gems in those bins.
- endless activities
-
The sun is finally shining again and there are countless ways to enjoy it. Here are some ideas for activities you can do in Philly this Spring:
- Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival (April 5th and 6th)
- Philly Theatre Week (April 3rd through April 13th)
- South 9th Street Italian Market Festival (May 17th and 18th)
- Tulip and Daffodil Picking
- Visit Longwood Gardens
- Hike in the Wissahickon
- Make a flower arrangement
- Have a picnic
- plant seeds (literally or metaphorically)
-
I’m a huge green thumb, so I really enjoy bringing some plants and flowers into my space this time of year and even planting some of my own when I can. It feels like the finishing touch needed to bring in the Spring energy.
Since Spring is all about new beginnings, I also love to branch out and learn new things. Whether that means cooking a new meal, trying a craft, or even facing a fear, it’s the perfect time to experiment and channel your creativity!