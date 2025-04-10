The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who scrolls through traveling videos on TikTok and is keen to travel to more places abroad, here are a couple of my favorite destinations I’ve been to.

Italy

Italy is definitely my number one favorite place to tour and explore and I highly recommend you guys should too! I went there for spring break during my senior year of high school and went to various places such as Rome, the Amalfi Coast, Milan, Venice, and Lake Como. Milan is a really nice and elegant place to go shopping and explore city life. Especially at the Duomo shopping mall—I just loved how everything was golden and had expensive stores such as Gucci, Prada, etc.

The building of the cathedral too was fascinating to see and take pictures of. Historical places and monuments such as the Vatican City, Colosseum, and Trevi Fountain and the colorful boats to explore the houses in Venice were really beautiful to look at, explore, and take pictures of as well. Not only do I like the buildings, but Italian food is my favorite. Especially Margherita pizza, spaghetti, pasta, and ravioli—even their lemon lime ice cream and gelatos are so wholesome. Italy’s food is such a must to eat!

Cancun

Cancun is the second favorite place I’ve been too just because of the vibes over there! There’s a great nightlife with disco and music to vibe and enjoy as well. The beaches are so beautiful, especially the ombré of the ocean from turquoise to dark blue! I also enjoyed snorkeling; the ocean in general is so beautiful to see since there is a coral reef inside and Mexico is known for their oceans!

Their cuisine is amazing, such as their crunchy and soft tacos, tortillas, quesadillas, and rice. They are so delicious and have such bold flavors and vibrant ingredients which is something I can connect to when I eat such foods. Overall, I really like how welcoming people are over there and how they bring life into Mexico!