My Favorite Restaurants on Jefferson’s Center City Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.



I am down at Thomas Jefferson University’s Center City campus twice a week for work. And sometimes, I don’t pack lunch. As a commuter who is trying to save money, I typically pack leftovers from last night’s dinner, but it’s not always possible. So, in the instance where I don’t pack lunch, or I want to go out to eat in the area, I have explored my options and here are a couple of my favorite places to chow down in no particular order of course!

Yellow Bicycle Canteen

930 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 With its convenient location and fantastic menu, it’s hard not to love this place. The staff are so friendly and the indoor seating is definitely very cozy. I typically order their vegetarian curry and for about $10, it is a phenomenal meal. They also offer a lot of burritos. Inspired by a Thai coconut curry, the boxed meal is a little spicy, but with a sweetness that you can’t ignore. They market their food as vegetarian, but even if you are a meat lover, you will not notice because the flavors they marry into each dish is great. The options are not too expensive either and this place is perfect for a quick grab-and-go meal or if you want to sit down and pull out your laptop, that’s fine, too!

Crunchik’n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 If you are into Korean food, this is not only a convenient place to get your cravings in, but also offers some fusion dishes inspired by Korean flavors. They are known for their Korean fried chicken and corn dogs, but also offer tacos and tteokbokki. Over the summer, I was craving tteokbokki and was relieved that I didn’t have to walk all the way to Chinatown to satisfy my craving nor pay more than I wanted to for tteokbokki. I also very much enjoyed their tacos with Korean meat, such as bulgogi. Their drink options are also not bad for being a more food-centered place – if you find their drink options to not be varied enough, you can always visit the Mochiatsu one street away.

Sofi’s Corner Cafe

1112 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Sofi’s is a quaint cafe that is Instagrammable. In the Spring/Summer, their outdoor garden looks lively and the indoor decorations and interior design is breathtaking. Inspired by French-Moroccan cuisine, the environment definitely reflects it as well. The tables have Moroccan patterns on it and with ample sunlight coming in through the large windows, this cafe is an ideal catch-up spot. The food is quite delicious, too – the pastry desserts, quiches, and tea are the main attractions for me. They also sell French Morrocan items/trinkets like honey, which is also very exciting. Overall, if you haven’t given this place a try, I highly recommend it. If it’s a date, then I suggest getting the Lafayette Tea Tower!

Darling Jack’s Tavern

104 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 I think my PI invited my lab to happy hour here, so I was very impressed with the layout of this place! The interior design is both luxurious and cozy at the same time. Personally, I love exposed brick and bird decorations, which they had plenty of. I found myself really admiring the decor they had around. They bring “bar food” to another level – meaning it doesn’t taste at all like bar food and is actually really delicious. We started off with the whipped feta with hints of beet on sourdough, which gave the feta a fresh and sweet note. I think it’s one of their most popular appetizers and I highly recommend it because I don’t typically eat beet, but it made me enjoy the flavor of beets a lot. I also ordered their Crete Rigate, a vegetarian pasta with a butternut squash base, and it was a very earthy dish with a lot of flavors.

Barra Rossa Ristorante